Adam Schefter is dropping breadcrumbs about major Panthers roster change

The Carolina Panthers have made no secret of their intent to find a young quarterback to develop behind Bryce Young this offseason. That hasn't gone unnoticed around the league, if a new report is any indication.

There are trade rumors swirling around veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. The three-time Pro Bowler has one more year remaining on his deal, but general manager Dan Morgan would no doubt consider the possibility of removing him from the equation if a suitable offer arrives.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers are taking calls about Dalton regarding a potential trade. Morgan and other influential figures are currently in Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. This is a hotbed for activity, so there could even be some in-person negotiations in the coming days.

Carolina Panthers would probably trade Andy Dalton for the right price, and there is interest

This is a fluid situation. The Panthers would need to be convinced that an adequate replacement can be found in free agency or the draft. At the same time, if Morgan can get another draft pick or maybe a pick swap for someone who doesn't fit into Carolina's long-term future — saving $2.15 million on their salary cap along the way — he'd be foolish not to give it serious thought.

Dalton's on-field performances are on the decline. His role behind the scenes in mentoring Young was the primary objective. The pair developed a strong working relationship, and the former Alabama standout credits him greatly for helping navigate some turbulence over the first two seasons of his professional career.

However, Young is entering his third season. He shouldn't need a strong veteran presence to guide him along the way. He's a team leader growing in confidence. Everyone is looking to him for inspiration. Dalton served a useful purpose, but this relationship has seemingly run its course.

Joe Person of The Athletic revealed that the Panthers would probably prefer to move forward without Dalton. Schefter's report suggests that some teams are looking to seal a deal. Whether that comes with a chance to start again is anyone's guess, but it's a situation worth monitoring at the very least.

Dalton will be taking everything in his stride. He's been around long enough to know that this is all part of the NFL's business. But if the possible move ends up with one final chance to prove his worth as a starting-caliber option elsewhere, the TCU product would no doubt welcome the possibility.

And the Panthers are listening.