NFL analyst doesn’t hold back on Panthers veteran facing the end in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers need to free up some extra financial resources if general manager Dan Morgan wants to be more aggressive in free agency. A larger-than-expected hike in the salary cap does nothing to change that fact, so tough decisions are inevitably coming.

Carolina is projected to have just $14.43 million in available financial resources right now. A couple of contract restructures could help raise the number, but Morgan and Brandt Tilis have been reluctant to kick the can down the road since taking charge. That leaves the prospect of early releases, and several high-profile names are already being speculated about.

However, one NFL analyst highlighted the cut candidate that nobody is talking about, but they probably should be.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers could cut Andy Dalton this offseason

Douglas Fritz of Clutch Points thought this would be a good time for the Panthers to cut ties with veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton. Going with a cheaper understudy behind Bryce Young should be considered. If the Panthers can find the right guy, the former TCU star could be made surplus to requirements.

"Keeping a veteran around as a backup isn’t a bad idea. But the Panthers would do better to have more of a threat behind Bryce Young. First, it might light a better fire under Young. And second, the team might feel like it has a chance to win a game if Young wound up on the shelf for multiple weeks. A younger backup seems like a much better situation for the Panthers, especially if they believe themselves to be a legitimate playoff contender again in 2026." Douglas Fritz

This seems feasible. At the same time, the two-year extension Dalton signed during the 2025 offseason doesn't have a real out without eating some significant dead cap money.

Cutting Dalton this offseason saves the Panthers just $151,332 compared to $5.69 million in dead money. The savings only reach $2 million with a post-June 1 release, so it's a tricky predicament that could mean the signal-caller sticks around in 2026.

There is the possibility of trading Dalton, although that seems unlikely. Teams could be looking to enhance their backup options, and the Panthers might be willing to sell. But even in this case, the money saved is just $2.15 million, with $3.69 million in dead cash.

When the Panthers made this commitment to Dalton, most thought that he would see out the deal. Morgan revealed he would like to bring in another young quarterback as a developmental project, but it doesn't make much fiscal sense to part ways with the veteran unless Carolina receives a trade offer it can't refuse.

That won't be the case for others, so it'll be fascinating to see what Morgan decides in the end.