3 Panthers connections who could reunite with Frank Reich on the Jets

Frank Reich is back in the NFL more than two years after he was fired by the Carolina Panthers. The respected figure has taken the New York Jets offensive coordinator position, which signifies the esteem in which he is held around the league, despite things not going well in Charlotte.

This will be Reich's last coaching gig if things don't go well. He was rejuvenated after a break from the game and helping out at Stanford. His strong previous relationship with Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was enough to tip the scales in his favor, but the hard work starts now.

Reich may also want some familiar faces around him to improve his chances. With this in mind, here are three Panthers connections who could potentially link back up with Reich at MetLife Stadium.

Carolina Panthers connections who could reunite with Frank Reich on the Jets

Miles Sanders - RB

Miles Sanders was a big-money signing by the Panthers when Reich took charge. Those in power at the time thought this was the perfect veteran presence to replace Christian McCaffrey after he was inexplicably traded to the San Francisco 49ers. It didn't take long to realize that wasn't going to be the case.

Sanders suffered injury problems and was overtaken by Chuba Hubbard as the No. 1 running back. The same problems befell him during his second season, and he was cut before the 2025 campaign. He once again got hurt early with the Dallas Cowboys, but the Jets could be looking for a short-term stopgap to replace pending free agent Breece Hall.

D.J. Chark - WR

The Jets need more in their wide receiver room despite the presence of Garrett Wilson. This would be a risky play, but someone like D.J. Chark already knows Reich's demands and could slot in seamlessly in this scenario.

Chark was another signing during Reich's ill-fated tenure in Carolina. He's got speed to stretch the field, but he never built on his 1,000 receiving yard season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. The wideout didn't play in 2025, but it could be worth checking in to see if he wants to give it another go.

Andy Dalton - QB

The Jets have a quarterback problem. Their gamble on Justin Fields backfired horribly, and he will likely be released this offseason. This leaves Reich with a hole to fill, and he may seek someone he trusts to ensure this opportunity goes well.

General manager Dan Morgan has already mentioned the possibility of the Panthers getting a younger backup signal-caller to develop this offseason. Andy Dalton has one more year remaining on his deal, but Carolina would welcome any trade offers for the veteran.