It took one game for Miles Sanders to expose why the Panthers gave up

Another underwhelming season in 2024 meant the writing was firmly on the wall for running back Miles Sanders. After talks regarding a pay cut didn't go anywhere, the Carolina Panthers had an easy decision to make.

Sanders was released with one year remaining on his deal. And the player's first game for his club showed exactly why.

The Panthers were expecting big things from Sanders when he signed in 2023 free agency. He was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign, and those in power at the time thought the former Penn State star could fill the gaping void left by Christian McCaffrey. They were wrong.

Miles Sanders' first Cowboys game was depressingly familiar for Carolina Panthers fans

Injuries and poor performance were Sanders' undoing. He was unseated by Chuba Hubbard and became increasingly frustrated. A fresh start was the best possible solution for all parties, and the Dallas Cowboys scooped him up quickly to see if his career could be salvaged.

Sanders signed a one-year, $1.33 million deal with the Cowboys that came with just $167,500 guaranteed. He made a positive impression over the summer, according to reports. And things started incredibly well with a 49-yard run in the third quarter of Dallas' opening night clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As was typically the case with Sanders in Carolina, it didn't take long for things to unravel. He gained minus-three yards on his only reception. The player also coughed up a costly fumble almost immediately after his big gain when the Cowboys were marching downfield with the end zone in sight.

Eagles knock the ball loose for the first turnover of the game!



DALvsPHI on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/AqNWvimMrM — NFL (@NFL) September 5, 2025

This had a significant impact on the overall outcome, and Sanders wasn't seen again.

It's only one game, but this represented a microcosm of how things have gone for Sanders since leaving the Eagles. For every bright spot, there are two setbacks. Javonte Williams was the far superior Dallas running back, and this error could see the Cowboys turn to rookie Jaydon Blue instead.

Blue was a healthy scratch for the game as head coach Brian Schottenheimer went for experience in a hostile environment. After a critical turnover from Sanders, that might be enough for the first-year pro out of Texas to get his shot.

What the future holds for Sanders is unclear. Fortunately for the Panthers, he's not their problem anymore. They are moving forward with Hubbard, free-agent signing Rico Dowdle, and fourth-round rookie Trevor Etienne in 2025. There is also the prospect of Jonathon Brooks returning in 2026 to further raise optimism.

Those plans don't include Sanders. And after just one NFL contest for the Cowboys, he's already facing an uphill battle to stay relevant.

