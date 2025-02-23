NFL analyst implores Carolina Panthers to put Miles Sanders out of his misery

The Carolina Panthers have already started to trim the fat before free agency. And make no mistake, several more are on the chopping block as part of the team's ambitious plans for the future.

Carolina parted ways with underperforming cornerback Dane Jackson after one season. This was always a likely occurrence after injuries and poor performances meant he never met even modest expectations. Others will also be nervously awaiting their fate with the legal tampering period less than two weeks away.

Some are more vulnerable than others. One NFL analyst added further momentum to the prospect of running back Miles Sanders being made surplus to requirements.

Carolina Panthers should part ways with Miles Sanders this offseason

Matt Okada from NFL.com named Sanders among his potential salary-cap casualties in 2024. He thought this was a no-brainer move considering the savings attached, adding that there is something wrong in Carolina's football operation if the former second-round pick doesn't get his marching orders with one year remaining on his deal.

"If Miles Sanders isn't among the first cuts of the Carolina offseason, something is askew in the front office. Even with 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks' availability in doubt as he recovers from a second torn ACL, Sanders stands out as a no-brainer cut; he is set to count for $8.2 million against the cap in 2025, and releasing him would open $5.3 million in savings. Look for Sanders to sign elsewhere on backup money." Matt Okada

The Panthers have a glaring need at the running back position. Chuba Hubbard is the undisputed primary backfield threat, but the options behind him are slim at best. Jonathon Brooks' second torn ACL in as many years represented a devastating blow. That slightly improves Sanders' chances of seeing out his contract, but it would be a shock if he didn't get cut.

Sanders came into the Panthers with a big reputation and even loftier ambitions. The Penn State product made the Pro Bowl in 2022 after starring for the Philadelphia Eagles. He wasn't able to reach the same heights in Carolina thanks to injury problems and a lack of explosiveness.

Hubbard overtook him comfortably on the depth chart. The Panthers' decision to draft Brooks was another damning indictment of how those in power perceived his talent. A strong showing in Carolina's regular-season finale versus the Atlanta Falcons shouldn't be enough to turn the tide.

It seems a case of when, not if, Sanders gets released. There should be a market for the player, but he won't get anything like the money given to him by the Panthers in 2023 free agency. How Morgan replaces him is the big question.

The free-agent pool is relatively devoid of talent. That's not the case where the 2025 NFL Draft is concerned.

This is an exceptionally deep draft class for running backs. The Panthers have nine selections at their disposal, so this looks like a realistic avenue of pursuit when Sanders gets released.

When that'll be is uncertain. But it should be sooner rather than later looking at Sanders' contribution over the last two seasons.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis