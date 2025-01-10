Carolina Panthers offseason primer: Keys dates for the diary in 2025

Not participating in the playoffs is a depressingly familiar feeling for the Carolina Panthers and their long-suffering fanbase. Unlike previous years, this franchise has hope for the future.

Carolina is not participating in the drama of head coaching and general manager searches during the 2025 hiring cycle. Team owner David Tepper is bullish about the long-term potential under Dan Morgan and Dave Canales despite winning just five games. That brings an unusual sense of calm and stability where once there was nothing but chaos.

The Panthers have an opportunity to make strides. This bears more significance when one considers Bryce Young has already been confirmed as the team's starting quarterback in 2025.

It looked for a long time as if Young and the Panthers could be parting ways. His benching after Week 2 came with scathing criticism attached. Canales thought it was the best way to give his signal-caller a fighting chance of galvanizing his career. He's been proven right in no uncertain terms.

Young's resurgence allows the Panthers to build around the Heisman Trophy winner, not go desperately searching for the next shiny new toy under center. Morgan has a lot of work ahead this offseason, but he can relax safe in the knowledge the quarterback position is secure at long last.

If the Panthers can recruit well throughout the offseason and their younger players continue to develop, they're going to be a tough out next season. Whether that comes with NFC South title contention or Wild Card consideration remains to be seen, but it won't be much longer before the league starts taking Carolina seriously.

There is a lot to navigate before then. Here are some key dates for the Panthers' offseason diary.

Carolina Panthers key 2025 offseason dates for the diary

Date Event January 30 East-West Shrine Bowl February 1 Senior Bowl February 10 Waiver system begins for 2025 February 18-March 24 Clubs can designate franchise or transition players February 24-March 3 2025 NFL Scouting Combine March 10-12 Legal tampering period before free agency March 12 Start of the new league year March 12 Free agency begins at 4.00 p.m. ET March 30-April 2 Annual League Meeting March 31 Deadline for teams to reach 2025 funding requirements April 18 Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets April 21 Carolina Panthers can begin offseason workouts April 24-26 2025 NFL Draft May 1 Deadline to exercise fifth-year option on 2022 first-round picks June 15 Deadline to rescind offers to restricted free agents July 15 Deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions Mid-to-late July Training camp

This is an exciting yet nervous time of year. Some players are facing uncertain futures. Others are eagerly awaiting lucrative new deals either with their current employers or elsewhere. Fans are anticipating what moves will be made to consolidate statuses or propel chances.

The Panthers have hope, but their situation remains precarious.

Morgan doesn't have much wiggle room for bad decisions. There's a need to sign and draft the right players while also keeping a select few around who are out of contract. After that, it's up to Canales and his staff to ensure everyone is fully prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

Carolina isn't in the postseason. But if everything goes as Morgan, Canales, and Brandt Tilis hope throughout the offseason, they'll be a trendy pick to buck this trend in 2025.

