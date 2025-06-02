Panthers quietly unveil big 2025 plans for overlooked rookie steal

The Carolina Panthers added more firepower around quarterback Bryce Young during the 2025 NFL Draft. Some are generating more headlines than others, but one overlooked recruit looks set to impact proceedings in more ways than one.

Carolina gave its running back room a makeover this offseason. Miles Sanders was released as expected. Rico Dowdle came on board in free agency to provide a one-two punch with Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers placed Jonathon Brooks on the physically unable-to-perform list, meaning the second-round pick won't be seen again until 2026.

That meant more was needed. The Panthers recognized this and struck with conviction to secure the services of Trevor Etienne at No. 114 overall in the draft.

Etienne comes with several likable traits. He's an explosive runner, can catch passes out of the backfield effectively, and is emerging as a blocker. However, the Panthers might have something else in mind to ensure he makes an instant contribution.

Carolina Panthers plan to utilize Trevor Etienne's return gifts in 2025

Brandt Tilis, the team's executive vice president of football operations, dropped a not-so-subtle hint regarding Etienne's role in 2025 and beyond. He thought the former Georgia standout could potentially accumulate reps and targets on the offensive rotation right out of the gate. However, the Panthers also plan to put his elusiveness to good use in the return game for good measure.

"That was the guy that we were convicted on as both a returner, which is important for us moving forward, and as a running back. With this new kick return rule, with the touchback at the 35 now, you're going to see a lot of returns, a lot." Brandt Tilis via Panthers.com

Although Etienne didn't return kicks with the Bulldogs in 2024, he flashed promise in this critical discipline over his two years at Florida. The dynamic weapon averaged 24.8 yards per return from 35 attempts. Not exactly jaw-dropping numbers, but it's not a bad foundation from which to build.

Sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. will also be vying for kick and punt return responsibilities. Having these talented rookies leading the charge represents a major upgrade on Carolina's previous options, although Raheem Blackshear won't be giving up his spot without a fight after the undrafted free agent got a new one-year deal this offseason.

This is all part of the Panthers' plan to go younger and increase competition for places. Previous accomplishments don't matter. It's all about what they can do for Carolina moving forward in pursuit of getting this once-proud franchise back among the playoff challengers.

Etienne brings more intrigue than most, even if he's gone under the radar. But if the first-year pro performs as the Panthers believe he can, he'll be a surprise most teams don't see coming.

