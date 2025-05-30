Overlooked rookie turning Panthers OTAs into his own stage

The Carolina Panthers have some fierce competition for places in the wide receiver room. Every spot will be earned, and very few are available for those attempting to carve out their path. It's a high stakes situation, but one that should make everyone better.

And one overlooked rookie continues to make it difficult for the coaching staff to ignore.

Dan Morgan waited a while before strengthening the pass-catching options around quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. The general manager rightfully prioritized the defense after a woeful campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit. Once those additions were secured, it provided enough flexibility to draft two and acquire one more veteran to raise the stakes.

Jimmy Horn Jr. continues to impress during Carolina Panthers transition

The Panthers have high hopes for Tetairoa McMillan as the No. 8 overall selection. He comes with a glowing reputation and dynamic playmaking ability this offense has lacked for years. However, there's a growing sense that Carolina also has something special in sixth-round selection Jimmy Horn Jr.

There's a lot to like about Horn's playmaking. Whether it's on the offensive rotation or as a kick returner, the former Colorado standout thrives with the football in his hands. His explosiveness and elusiveness are absolutely off the charts. If this is harnessed correctly, the Panthers might have a potential steal on their hands.

All Horn's done is impress this offseason. He caught the eye at Carolina's rookie minicamp. His exceptional footwork and quick-twitch traits also impressed those in attendance over the early stages of organized team activities. And the best part? The rookie is only just scratching the surface of what he could be capable of.

Horn is not the finished product by any stretch of the imagination. There are concentration issues that must be rectified before confidence increases. Finding ways to cope better in press-man situations is also going to serve him well. Still, it's hard not to be impressed by the skills he's showcased during his initial transition from college to the pros.

McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker will go through onto the squad. Hunter Renfrow and David Moore will fancy their chances, but Horn is gradually cementing his status. That's all the coaching staff can ask for, even if the biggest challenges are yet to come.

If Horn continues to pass tests over the summer, the Panthers will reward him accordingly.

