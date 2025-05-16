Buzz grows around overlooked Panthers rookie thriving in early team workouts

Jimmy Horn Jr. had to wait a long time to hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft. But the explosive wide receiver could have landed in the best possible place with the Carolina Panthers based on early indications.

Of course, this is just the bedding in period. Rookie minicamp is the first step, which is followed by linking up with the veteran players throughout OTAs, minicamp, and the all-important training camp over the summer. At the same time, leaving a good first impression is the best possible way to firmly establish himself right out of the gate in 2025.

The opening reports surrounding Horn are encouraging. His explosiveness and speed caught the eye of those in attendance at Carolina's rookie minicamp. This is in shorts against air, but it's something to note nonetheless.

Carolina Panthers' hype building around rookie WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

This was a sentiment echoed by Ryan Fowler from The Draft Network. The respected analyst, citing conversations with people around the league, named Horn as someone who made a lasting impression during his first taste of an NFL environment. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but these reports only raise optimism further about what the former Colorado star could bring to the Panthers.

Horn's ability to stretch the field and elusiveness in space are traits the Panthers didn't have last season. He's also versatile, which fits into head coach Dave Canales's offensive scheme well. If that wasn't enough, he's got the aggressive mindset and firecracker personality that will make him a fan favorite in no time at all.

Finding a rookie role in the passing game remains the big challenge. The Panthers have Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette as their outside tandem. Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker will occupy slot responsibilities. Players like Hunter Renfrow, David Moore, and undrafted free agent Jacolby George will also be pushing for roster spots and playing time. Where Horn fits in is anyone's guess, but he should have a part to play.

If it takes Horn a little extra time, then being deployed as the team's kick returner seems extremely likely. It's an area where the Panthers have lacked dynamism in recent years. He could completely change their fortunes in this discipline.

Excitement is building around Horn. It'll be fascinating to watch his progress in the coming months leading into his rookie campaign.

