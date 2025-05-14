Draft insider names Panthers UDFA rookie who stole the show at minicamp

The Carolina Panthers have a broader indication of what their incoming first-year class could potentially bring to the franchise after the team's annual rookie minicamp. One NFL Draft insider's revelation regarding an unheralded name who reportedly caught the eye raised excitement among the fan base considerably.

Dan Morgan got some decent returns from his second draft class as general manager. The Panthers had nine selections going into the process, which eventually became eight after their third-round trade up for Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen. Some have bigger expectations than others, so it'll be interesting to see how things unfold as the summer progresses.

There's also the Panthers' undrafted free agent crop looking to establish itself. They are facing an uphill battle to earn extended stays with the squad in some capacity. Most will wilt under the intense pressure and raised competition. A select few will thrive with the spotlight glaring.

Jacolby George reportedly turned heads at Carolina Panthers' rookie minicamp

Ryan Fowler from The Draft Network, citing conversations he's had with people around the league, pinpointed wide receiver Jacolby George as the undrafted free agent who left a huge impression at Carolina's rookie minicamp. It's a crowded room to stake a claim, but the early signs are encouraging nonetheless.

The Panthers gave George more guaranteed money ($215,000) than a sixth-round pick received to secure his services. That showed just how much they valued the pass-catcher, who developed a strong chemistry last season at Miami with No. 1 pick Cam Ward.

That wasn't enough to hear his name called during the three-day selection event. Although disappointing, George landed in a good spot to learn, grow, and gradually force his way into Carolina's plans.

It's something the Panthers experienced last season when Jalen Coker came to the fore. He eventually emerged as a strong feature on the offensive rotation, boasting slick route-running and dependable hands. This also proves that if George excels enough, he'll be rewarded accordingly by those in power.

It's a positive start, but no more than that. George must build on this positive first impression against the Panthers' veterans. There isn't much room in the receiver unit, which decreases his margin for error. At the same time, there's a chance to oust fringe players like David Moore and Hunter Renfrow if Carolina takes six wideouts onto its Week 1 roster.

George enhanced his claims if Fowler's report is accurate. But make no mistake, there is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead.

