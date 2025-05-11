Panthers' Dave Canales raves about unheralded rookie after standout minicamp

Tetairoa McMillan got most of the hype, which is understandable considering the Carolina Panthers took the wide receiver at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, one unheralded pick further down the pecking order wasted no time in making his presence felt.

This didn't go unnoticed by head coach Dave Canales, who lavished praise on Jimmy Horn Jr. after a starring contribution over Carolina's rookie minicamp.

Carolina Panthers believe they've found a draft gem with Jimmy Horn Jr.

Horn was among the standout performers over the two-day event. The No. 208 overall selection showcased his explosive route-running and surprising speed that defied his pre-draft testing. Canales liked what he saw from the rookie, stating that he could offer something the Panthers didn't readily possess on offense last time around.

"Body control and then that explosive element, you know, bursting into his routes. And then on some of the routes, we were able to kind of get him down the field a little bit more. You could see him open up, and that vertical element is going to really give him a chance to bring something to our group. We try to look for all of our receivers, you know, it's like what attribute can they add to the group to round it off and he certainly does that." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

This was a significant boost for Horn. The former Colorado standout isn't lacking self-confidence, but getting some reaffirming comments from his new head coach could provide the springboard to a successful first preparation period with the squad.

Horn knows this is just the beginning. Shining when he links up with Carolina's veterans represents a much trickier proposition. The sixth-round pick will get opportunities to shine. If he takes advantage of them, his fair share of targets when competitive action commences couldn't be ruled out.

The Panthers have a decent wide receiver room, especially if their fledgling stars all develop accordingly. The additions of Horn, McMillan, and veteran Hunter Renfrow add extra urgency and competition for places. Carolina will reward those who prove their worth, so the onus is on these recruits to embrace the culture and do everything in their power to stand out.

There's a lot to like about Horn's fit within Canales' system. Just how long it'll take to firmly establish himself is anyone's guess, but things couldn't have gone much better for the wideout during his first taste of an NFL environment.

If Horn keeps his foot on the gas and avoids complacency, he could be a genuine surprise package for the Panthers in 2025.

