Panthers draft steal already standing out at rookie minicamp

The Carolina Panthers are getting a look at their draft class, undrafted free agents, and tryout hopefuls looking to stick around at the team's annual rookie minicamp. They only get one chance to make a good first impression, which an unheralded pick managed to accomplish by catching the eye on Day 1.

Dan Morgan spent his final 2025 NFL Draft selection on another weapon for quarterback Bryce Young. While Jimmy Horn Jr. didn't have the same high profile attached to No. 8 pick Tetairoa McMillan, that doesn't mean he cannot impose himself right out of the gate with a smooth transition.

Jimmy Horn Jr. makes immediate impact at Carolina Panthers' rookie minicamp

The former Colorado standout wasted no time making his presence felt on Day 1 of rookie minicamp, according to those in attendance. Horn showcased his surprising top-end speed and ability to stretch the field effectively. Something that caught the eye of beat writer Mike Kaye from the Charlotte Observer throughout the opening session.

"Don’t let the 4.46-second 40-yard dash time fool you, [Jimmy] Horn — the final Panthers pick from last month’s draft — has incredible acceleration as a deep-route runner. He blazed down the field on one particular go route, and he looked about as fast as anyone seen on that field in the past three years of practice." Mike Kaye

That is a bold statement.

Horn's 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine didn't blow anybody away, but this instant impact suggests he plays quicker. This is the first practice, and it's not exactly intense compared to what the No. 208 selection will experience later in the process, but standing out among his first-year peers is only going to help his cause.

It's easy to get carried away by a big splash in practice. Panthers fans have bigger expectations than at any stage in David Tepper's ownership so far. Latching onto a highlight reel from practice happens all the time, but making sure this strong early impact becomes something more sustainable is essential as Horn looks to firmly establish himself in the wide receiver rotation.

That'll be easier said than done. However, the elusive weapon is off to a good start. And if it takes him a little longer, Horn can make an impact in the return game until confidence in his hopes increases.

Getting off to a positive start was the first primary objective for Horn. It's very early days, but if the same trend continues when the wideout links up with the veteran group later in the process, the Panthers might just have a steal on their hands.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis