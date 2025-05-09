5 first-year Panthers under pressure to stand out at rookie minicamp

The draft picks have been made, and the undrafted prospects reportedly signed. Now, it's time for each of them to begin their quest to impose themselves on the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina's annual rookie minicamp is being held over the next two days (May 9-10). This won't make or break their aspirations of making the 53-man roster or practice squad, but these first-year pros only get one opportunity to make a solid early impression.

Some come into the Panthers with higher profiles than others. That comes through college production, draft status, and hype within the media. But make no mistake, everyone is starting with a clean slate.

It doesn't matter where you're drafted at the end of the day. It matters what every player does when they get into a professional environment. And looking at the way Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have approached their roster construction, those who perform well will be rewarded accordingly.

With this in mind, here are five first-year Panthers under pressure to stand out during their rookie minicamp in 2025.

Jimmy Horn Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR

The Carolina Panthers spent their final selection of the 2025 NFL Draft on another pass-catching weapon for quarterback Bryce Young, which is how their process started. Jimmy Horn Jr. was the pick at No. 208 overall, which brings some intrigue despite his lack of prototypical size.

Scheming things up to maximize Horn's skill set is crucial. He's a firecracker with the football in his hands, boasting elusiveness in tight windows and enough speed to break off big yardage in the open field. The former Colorado standout plays with aggressiveness and toughness in equal measure, which could see him become a fan favorite in no time.

It's a pretty crowded wide receiver room all of a sudden. Several appear ahead of Horn on the depth chart currently, but that could change quickly if the pass-catcher showcases his value as preparations for the upcoming campaign gather pace. If the sixth-round pick can build some early momentum throughout Carolina's two-day rookie minicamp, that'll be a solid foundation to build when it's time to link up with the veteran players shortly.

Horn won't be taking anything for granted. He got some decent preparation from Deion Sanders and his star-studded coaching staff in Colorado about what it takes to succeed in the pros. Performing well at Carolina's rookie minicamp would be a good place to start.