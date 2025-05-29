Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan connection already making waves at Panthers OTAs

The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from their new dynamic quarterback-wide receiver tandem in 2025. Based on the early impressions from Phase 3 organized team activities, it didn't take long for Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan to make waves.

Young's improvements over the second half of 2024, coupled with Dan Morgan's aggressive focus on defense in free agency, allowed the Panthers to select McMillan at No. 8 overall in the draft. This could be the game-changing, dynamic force capable of taking the entire offense to heights not seen for years.

That's a lot of pressure on McMillan's shoulders. It comes with the territory of being a top-10 pick, but he'll have a cerebral, accurate signal-caller helping him along the way.

Carolina Panthers fans can expect fireworks from Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan

All hope seemed lost for Young after his benching before Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. It turned out to be the one thing that saved his career after the former Alabama standout displayed incredible resolve to come back from the brink of failure.

Young has been suitably impressed by McMillan so far. He lobbied hard for the Panthers to take him at No. 8. After displaying promising chemistry signs over OTAs so far, those in power are confident this can become the springboard for a profitable long-term relationship.

"He's super smooth, has supernatural hands, great catch radius. It's super friendly to the quarterback, which is always nice." Bryce Young via ESPN

Having someone who can thrive in contested catch situations is something Young hasn't had since joining the Panthers. McMillan is here to change all that, and the pair are striving with everything they have to lay the foundations for instant prosperity when the 2025 campaign rolls around.

Others must play their part effectively. Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, and Jalen Coker are all expected to feature heavily in head coach Dave Canales' plans. One couldn't dismiss the possibility of Jimmy Horn Jr. and Hunter Renfrow also forcing their way onto Carolina's offensive rotation after doing well so far this offseason.

That will help enormously, especially considering the Panthers have an exceptional offensive line and a strong running game. But make no mistake, the onus is on McMillan to become a legitimate No. 1 wideout for Young to depend upon in key moments.

There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but this flourishing connection between Young and McMillan is off to the best possible start. Long may it continue.

