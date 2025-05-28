Panthers' comeback king stealing spotlight in emotional OTA return

One could have forgiven Hunter Renfrow for wondering if he'd ever get an NFL shot again. The wide receiver missed the 2024 campaign due to a serious illness. Based on his early work with the Carolina Panthers, the gifted pass-catcher is eager to make up for some lost time.

The Panthers are giving Renfrow a shot. He's fully recovered from ulcerative colitis and regained the weight he drastically lost due to the condition. Carolina believes he can provide quarterback Bryce Young with another dependable target in the passing game, but firmly establishing himself on the squad is crucial.

There is fierce competition for places in Carolina's receiver room. Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and possibly even sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. are locks to make the team. That leaves room for one more, and Renfrow is looking to beat out others to secure his spot.

Carolina Panthers seeing rapid improvements from Hunter Renfrow at OTAs

Dave Canales seems suitably impressed by Renfrow's production so far. The head coach stated that he's seen significant improvements from the Clemson graduate as he finds his football legs again. It's left a notable mark, which was always the primary early objective.

"Because of the muscle memory of a guy who's been a really good player, you see weekly, he just makes these huge strides, just getting his feet under him. I can tell, having coached wide receivers, he's got a lot in his game. Releases. Top of the route set up. Avoidance. Different things where he can double-up stuff at the top of his routes. You can see him working through his inventory. It's been really cool to just watch him, as his feet get underneath him, and the explosiveness and all the little things show up, it's been really fun to see." Dave Canales via WCNC

It's easy to forget that Renfrow was a Pro Bowl-caliber performer and one of the league's sharpest route runners once upon a time. If the Panthers can get him back to anything like this sort of form, it'll make a huge difference. That remains a long shot, but the player's chances of making the roster are improving with every passing day.

Watching how Renfrow holds up when things get more intense over the summer will provide a broader perspective on what Carolina's fan base can expect. Critics will say he's another possession guy and not much else. But with McMillan, Legette, and Horn providing the explosiveness, that's all the Panthers need.

It's only a start. But if the same trend continues and Renfrow continues to build momentum, he'll be rewarded accordingly.

