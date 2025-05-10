Tetairoa McMillan must live up to 1,000-yard legacy of top 10 receivers

The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Recent history surrounding wideouts taken in the top 10 means there is also a legacy to match.

Carolina surprised some by ignoring defensive reinforcements at No. 8 overall to select McMillan. Dan Morgan felt like the drop-off in receivers was far greater than edge rushers further down the pecking order. They considered trade-down offers, but it needed to be a king's ransom given their conviction in the former Arizona standout.

McMillan has the potential to become a genuine No. 1 pass-catcher for quarterback Bryce Young. His ball skills, route-running, and fluid movements have drawn comparisons to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans. If he can reach anything like this level, it'll help Carolina's cause considerably.

Carolina Panthers are expecting Tetairoa McMillan to deliver the goods immediately

The pressure is on to produce the goods immediately. This was highlighted by Eric Smithling from Yardbarker, who delved deeper into the standards of previous top 10 wide receivers that McMillan must meet to justify Carolina's monumental investment.

"He's the ninth wide receiver since 2019 to be selected with a top 10 pick. The previous eight averaged 1,022.3 receiving yards and 6.3 touchdowns as rookies. Veteran wideout Adam Thielen has been Carolina's leading receiver the past two seasons, gaining 1,014 yards on 103 receptions (9.8 yards per reception) in 2023 and 615 yards on 48 receptions a season ago. [Tetairoa] McMillan could be exactly what the Panthers offense needs to take another step forward in 2025." Eric Smithling

McMillan is his own guy. He'll have personal goals in mind, and won't worry too much about those who came before. But the loftier the draft status, the greater the hopes for a smooth transition.

Star receivers taken high tend to thrive sooner rather than later. Let's take a look at the last eight to see where the bar lies for McMillan right out of the gate.

Player and Draft Year Receiving yards and games Marvin Harrison Jr. (2024) 885 (17 games) Malik Nabers (2024) 1,204 (15) Rome Odunze (2024) 734 (17) Drake London (2022) 866 (17) Garrett Wilson (2022) 1,103 (17) Ja'Marr Chase (2021) 1,455 (17) Jaylen Waddle (2021) 1,015 (16) DeVonta Smith (2021) 916 (17)

There are some superstars on this list. Ja'Marr Chase won the Triple Crown last season. Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Rome Odunze all flashed enough as rookies to suggest profitable careers could be in the offing. DeVonta Smith is a Super Bowl winner, with the likes of Drake London, Garrett Wilson, and Jaylen Waddle all boasting elite-level traits.

These are the aspirations McMillan should have, if he doesn't already. He'll know the history of the NFL Draft's top 10 receivers in recent years. He'll also be striving with everything he has to reach similar heights.

Somewhere in the region of 800-1,000 receiving yards would be a fantastic accomplishment in Year 1 of his professional career. The Panthers still plan to run the football heavily behind their dominant offensive line. McMillan will have plenty of targets, but he's not exactly alone in the receiver room. The same couldn't be said of Nabers, who was force-fed 170 targets with the New York Giants last season due to their subpar supporting cast.

McMillan has the tools to become successful. But make no mistake, there are some big shoes to fill.

