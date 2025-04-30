Tet McMillan’s rookie projection puts Bryce Young’s breakout in motion

The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from Tetairoa McMillan. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales had complete conviction in the wide receiver en route to making him the No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. That comes with lofty goals, but the gifted pass-catcher has the tools needed to make a significant impact.

This sentiment was echoed by one NFL analyst, who made a statistical projection for McMillan that would send quarterback Bryce Young's breakout into motion.

The Panthers needed to find Young more help in the passing game. They neglected the need during free agency, rightfully focusing their attention on defense after a historically bad campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit in 2024. With the wideout class not exactly blessed with elite-level performers, Morgan scooped up arguably the best of the bunch before worrying about anything else later.

Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from Tetairoa McMillan immediately

McMillan has traits that cannot be taught. He's got the size and wingspan to be a matchup nightmare. His contested catch prowess makes the ridiculous look simple. He's not the quickest and isn't the best separator, but the Arizona graduate makes things happen. It's exactly the sort of game-changing presence Young needs entering Year 3 of his professional career.

Mike Clay from ESPN made a bold projection for McMillan. The senior writer expected the wideout to hit the ground running with the following output throughout his upcoming rookie campaign.

111 targets

70 receptions

921 receiving yards

6 touchdowns

If McMillan managed to reach these heights, no Panthers fan would be complaining. It would also vindicate Morgan's decision to ignore the defense to find a wide receiver who can open things up for Young and the offense.

One doesn't have to look far throughout NFL history for examples of rookie wide receivers who flourish right out of the gate. Malik Nabers did it last year despite the New York Giants' abysmal quarterback situation. The likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson became bona fide superstars almost immediately. The Panthers are hoping McMillan can do the same.

Young and McMillan could be a productive tandem capable of spearheading the Panthers' renaissance. This projection would be an exceptional platform from which to build.

Whether it becomes reality remains to be seen.

