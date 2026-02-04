Former Panthers head coach might be watching his career take off again

Frank Reich looked out of energy and ideas when he was fired by the Carolina Panthers just 11 games into his head-coaching tenure. Now, a little more than two years later, the experienced figure has another shot in the pros.

Reports indicated that the New York Jets were making moves to appoint Reich as their new offensive coordinator under head coach Aaron Glenn. They went through the process, interviewing several candidates. But the eventual outcome seemed like a formality.

That proved to be the case. Reich will now be tasked with spearheading a Jets offense that struggled mightily in 2024. There is a massive quarterback problem to solve, but maybe some time away from the pressurized setting of the NFL was enough to light the fire again.

Frank Reich gets his NFL redemption chance long after Carolina Panthers firing

Glenn is confident he's found the right guy in Reich. He believes the experience factor, coupled with the scheme and ability to nurture his players, can provide a stringboard to bigger and better things at MetLife Stadium.

"Frank [Reich] has a rare combination of experience, creativity, and calm under pressure. He's lived this game from every angle — as a quarterback in this league and as a coach who's led offenses at the highest level. He is unique in his ability to see the game for what it is right now and adapt when appropriate. Frank understands offense and how to utilize the strengths of players. I am looking forward to how he will help this team have success." Aaron Glenn

Not many Panthers fans thought Reich would get another prominent NFL coaching position. He joined Carolina with great fanfare, formed an all-star coaching staff, and had a No. 1 pick in Bryce Young at the quarterback position to lead a long-awaited renaissance. This notion capitulated quickly.

Reich's offense was uninspired. He was clinging to play-calling duties, flip-flopping with Thomas Brown in a desperate attempt to control matters. He got back into the game too soon after being fired by the Indianapolis Colts, and team owner David Tepper cut the cord quickly.

Spending the season as Stanford's head coach seems to have galvanized Reich. He gets the chance to lead an NFL offense again, which is fantastic for him. This all starts with finding a signal-caller capable of putting his grand plans into action.

Panthers fans respected Reich, but things didn't work out. The esteem in which he is held around the NFL never wavered, either. And now, he gets the chance to prove there is still life in the old dog yet.