Failed former Panthers coach on the verge of a shocking career lifeline

When Frank Reich was fired by the Carolina Panthers after just 11 games as head coach, most thought he'd run out of energy to ever work in the NFL again. A little over two years later, a surprising lifeline is moving closer to being confirmed.

Reich never stood a chance in Carolina. He assembled an all-star staff and drafted Bryce Young at No. 1 overall, but the personnel talent was lacking in critical areas. More importantly, the coach didn't have the juice needed to make another opportunity count after being fired by the Indianapolis Colts.

Team owner David Tepper saw the situation for what it was and cut the cord ruthlessly. Reich took some time away before becoming Stanford's interim head coach this season. That gave him back his love for the game. As it turned out, it's also given him a route back into the league when all hope seemed lost.

Frank Reich could be back in the NFL more the two years after Carolina Panthers exit

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the New York Jets are finalizing the finer details to make him a key part of their offensive staff under head coach Aaron Glenn. The reporter added, citing sources, that the plan is for Reich to call plays, although current offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand will remain on the staff in some capacity.

"Things are progressing between the Jets and Frank Reich, per sources. We’ll see if New York can get it done. They’re trying. Would be a big get for Aaron Glenn’s offensive staff. Reich won a Super Bowl as OC of the Eagles (2016-2017), although Doug Pederson called plays. Served as head coach of Colts (2018-2022) and Panthers (2023). Was with Stanford the last two years. The Jets do not plan on firing Tanner Engstrand, but his role with team will change. Sources expect Reich to take over as play caller." Connor Hughes

This came out of nowhere. Reich's still held in the highest regard around the league, and this proves it. While it's unlikely candidates were banging down the Jets' door to take this job, that doesn't mean he cannot make a success of things if they get a decent quarterback into the building.

For all of Reich's faults in Carolina, and there were many, Young credits him greatly for laying the foundations. The scar tissue of being fired was too much to overcome. But now, he's got one more chance to silence his doubters.

There are many unknowns regarding the Jets' offense. Justin Fields looks done as the starting quarterback. Running back Breece Hall could leave in free agency. The offensive line has a couple of nice pieces. They have an elite-level wide receiver in Garrett Wilson.

Turning this moribund offense around is a significant challenge. Reich's got his work cut out for him, but he'll be refreshed and ready to go.