Bryce Young surge finally vindicates much maligned former Panthers coach

The Carolina Panthers shook the league to its foundations by trading up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Debates immediately swirled about which direction and which prospect those in power had in mind.

Some fans thought they were going up for C.J. Stroud. It ended up being Bryce Young, who had always been the preferred option based on information revealed after the draft. This looked like a massive mistake earlier in their careers. Now, the narrative is changing.

Young is ascending. Stroud is a good player, but his error-prone efforts in the playoffs drew further scrutiny on his ambitions to secure a lucrative contract extension in advance. Both quarterbacks will have their fifth-year options picked up, but things remain murky beyond that.

Frank Reich gets vindication after Bryce Young's incredible Carolina Panthers turnaround

What this turning of the tide has done is provide former Panthers head coach Frank Reich with some much-needed vindication. He lasted just 11 games before an abrupt firing, but he remains deeply proud of the way Young bounced back in the face of significant adversity early on.

"There’s just a natural ability to get the ball out of (his) hand quickly with accuracy from all kinds of different arm angles and positions. I still marvel. I’m watching these games and he’s scrambling and it looks like the play’s over, and somehow he finds a completion to keep the drive going. I just think that’s a trait that is hard to find, and he definitely has that trait. I think he’s a winner and he continues to prove that. I think the head coach has done a really good job. I think Dan’s done a good job. The roster’s gotten better. You’ve just gotta keep building that." Frank Reich via The Athletic

Young's turbulent start to his career didn't end when Reich was canned. He got benched two games into Dave Canales' tenure, which represented a brutal reality check. Thankfully for the Panthers, it brought a positive response, and the trajectory has pointed upward ever since.

The former Alabama standout has more work to do. Setting his feet quicker will provide better alignment between his upper and lower body before distributing the football. The Panthers must also do their part by improving their supporting cast this offseason. After that, additional growth shouldn't take much longer.

Reich lacked the energy after being fired by the Indianapolis Colts to make a success of things in Carolina. Team owner David Tepper was right to cut the cord early. But he may have been right in choosing Young over Stroud after all.

If the same trend continues and this theory is proven correct beyond all doubt, that will be Reich's lasting legacy to the Panthers.