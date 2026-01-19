The Bryce Young-C.J. Stroud narrative is starting to crack

It's funny how quickly things can change in the NFL.

Just a few short months ago, analysts were still lambasting the Carolina Panthers for picking quarterback Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, the pendulum has swung dramatically.

Stroud's horrific performance in the Houston Texans' playoff defeat to the New England Patriots, and his wayward effort in a wild-card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, painted the picture of a signal-caller easily rattled. The pressure was too much, and the mistakes were plentiful. This wasted a championship-caliber defense and brings more questions than answers about his future.

Carolina Panthers may have made the right choice at No. 1 overall in 2023 after all

The narrative around Young is different these days.

His poise is flawless. Young is ascending when all hope seemed gone once upon a time. Although the Panthers suffered a narrow defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in their first postseason appearance since 2017, the former Alabama standout emerged from the game with tremendous credit.

That wasn't the case with Stroud. He was a turnover machine at the worst possible time. The Ohio State product threw five interceptions in two playoff games, including four against the Patriots. The conviction and confidence that took the league by storm as a rookie is fading. And the fact that analysts were calling for Houston to install Davis Mills at halftime spoke volumes.

Young is on the other end, probably for the first time since both quarterbacks were drafted. Everything is looking up. It's not perfect by any stretch, but the Heisman Trophy winner is on the rise. And if he'd benefitted from a defense like the Texans put together for Stroud, their result versus the Rams would have been a lot different.

Both are good players. Stroud was rattled and nervous. Young was ready for the moment. Momentum is with the Panthers' franchise player, and it's starting to look like those in power at the time made the right choice after all.

Stroud didn't become a bad quarterback overnight. Sometimes, it's just not your day. It would be a bombshell of epic proportions if the Texans didn't pick up his fifth-year option this offseason. However, a long-term extension after Year 3, which was almost guaranteed, seems murkier than ever.

If you’re Nick Caserio, would you give Stroud an extension for $55 to $60 mil in the off-season? I sure wouldn’t. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 18, 2026

The Panthers are likely to give Young one more year before working out a longer-term deal. The belief in his capabilities never wavered, even through some dark days when he was benched just two games into head coach Dave Canales' tenure. This turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to the Mater Dei High School graduate, bringing renewed focus and resolve that led to his turnaround.

And now, one can make a strong case that Young has finally overtaken Stroud, changing the narrative in his favor.