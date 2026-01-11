5 major observations from Bryce Young's playoff performance against the Rams

There was a time not too long ago when Bryce Young never looked capable of fulfilling his pre-draft promise. Just 18 months removed from a career-threatening benching, the resurgent quarterback was leading the Carolina Panthers into their first playoff game since 2017.

One could say the Panthers got in by default, but they deserve to be here. Everyone has a clean slate now, and with an emotionally charged atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium, hopes were high that head coach Dave Canales' squad could get a second victory of the campaign over the Los Angeles Rams.

For this objective to be achieved, Young had to be absolutely flawless.

The improvements have been evident throughout the season, but so have the inconsistencies. The highs are high, and the lows are low. But this sort of environment in a win-or-go-home situation is precisely why the Panthers traded up to secure his services at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young has plenty of experience with massive occasions like this in college at Alabama. This was a different level entirely, but his flawless demeanor and poise were significant assets the Panthers needed to flourish throughout.

As it turned out, a heroic effort from Young and the Panthers wasn't enough. And they were undone in heartbreaking fashion to exit the playoffs despite a spirited effort.

With this in mind, here are five significant observations from Young's playoff performance against the Rams at Bank of America Stadium.

Major observations from Bryce Young's postseason performance versus the Rams

Bryce Young's under pressure

It didn't take long to realize that Bryce Young needed to think on his feet in this one. The Los Angeles Rams' defensive front was at full throttle right from the outset, causing endless problems for the protection in front of the signal-caller.

To make matters worse, starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was ruled out in the first quarter with a knee injury. Returning Pro Bowl right guard Robert Hunt's triumphant return ended quickly after reaggravating his bicep issue.

Young needed to showcase his mobility. He took some heavy hits, but he got back up every time. The Heisman Trophy winner was under constant duress, being pushed off his spot quickly and unable to set his feet. How he managed to keep complications to a minimum is anyone's guess, which is a testament to his fierce resolve, keen pocket awareness, and exceptional athleticism, one of his most underrated traits.

The Rams' defensive front is young, dynamic, and hungry. They were not going to make things easy for Young by any stretch of the imagination. Even so, the 2023 first-rounder kept driving forward, letting Los Angeles know that he wasn't going to go down without a fight.

And once he got comfortable, it was a different game.