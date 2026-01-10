Odds and prop bets for Panthers' crucial playoff collision with the Rams

It doesn't matter how the Carolina Panthers booked their place in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Everyone is 0-0 now, and head coach Dave Canales' squad firmly believes they deserve to be here.

That doesn't make their crunch wild-card showdown against the Los Angeles Rams any easier. They are expected to advance much further in the postseason. However, the Panthers have beaten them once already this season. Canales is confident they can do the same again.

Everything has to go well. Everyone must exceed expectations. The fans must also do their part. If all the pieces align, don't be surprised if this is closer than most experts are predicting.

Carolina Panthers vs. LA Rams game details

Date: Saturday, January 10

Time: 4.30 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers vs. LA Rams odds for wild-card playoff round

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 10.5-point underdogs at home to the Rams. They are one of the biggest home playoff underdogs in recent memory, which should give them an extra sense of freedom with all the pressure on Sean McVay's squad.

Carolina +10.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Los Angeles -10.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can currently get odds of +430 (bet $100 to win $430). The Rams are favored to breeze through this stage of the knockout rounds before going on to bigger and better things at -590 (bet $590 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook expects an entertaining contest despite the weather and has set the over/under at 45.5 points.

Over 45.5 points: -102 (bet $102 to win $100)

Under 45.5 points: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

This is why the Panthers drafted Bryce Young. They are in the playoffs for the first time in the quarterback's three-year journey with the franchise. And a strong performance against the Rams would go a long way towards silencing his doubters for good.

Young's over/under for passing yards in his playoff debut is 189.5 with FanDuel Sportsbook, which is available at -112 in both directions (bet $112 to win $100). He is projected to complete around 19.5 completions from 30.5 attempts. His over/under for passing touchdowns is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +164 (bet $100 to win $164)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -215 (bet $215 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for wild-card round

Rico Dowdle: 46.5

Chuba Hubbard: 26.5

Bryce Young: 16.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for wild-card round