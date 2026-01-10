Adam Schefter confirms what Panthers fans always suspected about Bryce Young

Bryce Young is gradually restoring his reputation after a rollercoaster three years with the Carolina Panthers so far. But speculation continues to surface about whether he is the man to lead this franchise long-term.

Belief in Young is unwavering among those in the building. It's not perfect on the field just yet, but the improvements this season can only be positive. When everything around him is up to the required standard, he plays well. And when the Panthers give him a chance to come through in clutch situations, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft almost always delivers.

Young may never get rid of all his critics. All that matters is what's going on inside the organization. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers are expected to pick up his this offseason for another year of evaluation.

Carolina Panthers are taking the correct approach with Bryce Young's future

And it's the correct call.

"Carolina is expected to pick up the fifth-year option on QB Bryce Young’s contract this off-season, which is typical. As Evan Kaplan pointed out, of the eight QBs picked No. 1 overall since 2011, there never has been a QB drafted No. 1 overall whose fifth-year option wasn’t picked up." Adam Schefter

Giving Young a lucrative long-term extension way ahead of time seems a little too risky right now. General manager Dan Morgan will note the signal-caller's growth, but he'll also want to see a little more before making such a lofty financial commitment.

Young is on the right track. The Panthers must improve the pass-catching options around him this offseason, especially given Xavier Legette's ongoing struggles and the lack of consistency at the tight end position. Another year learning from head coach Dave Canales is only going to help, and Morgan will buy himself some extra time with a fifth-year trigger, without feeling the need to tie him down for much longer right now.

Regardless of how things go for Young in Carolina's first playoff game since 2017, a career-defining campaign in 2026 awaits. Getting his fifth-year option triggered represents a supreme vote of confidence in the short term. But if he cannot build on his recently acquired momentum, the Panthers will have no qualms about taking a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

There is a long way to go before this scenario comes into the equation. Young must leave no doubt, and he rightfully deserves at least another campaign to firmly solidify his position as Carolina's franchise player.