Dave Canales gave the Robert Hunt update Panthers fans were begging for

The Carolina Panthers are going all guns blazing into their home playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. And head coach Dave Canales provided the injury update that every fan was desperate to hear.

It's all hands on deck for the Panthers. They are double-digit underdogs at Bank of America Stadium against the Rams, despite beating them at the same venue earlier this season. The wild-card rounds always offer some surprises, and fans will be hoping Canales' squad can do the same again in what promises to be an electric atmosphere in Charlotte.

One of the most significant factors heading into the clash was the availability of Pro Bowl offensive lineman Robert Hunt. Last weekend's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came too soon, but after another full week of practice, Canales revealed he was "very optimistic" about the right guard being active. And if he's going to play, he's going to start.

Carolina Panthers bullish about Robert Hunt's chances of playing against the Rams

Hunt was also bullish. He's confident of coming in and instantly hitting the ground running. The torn bicep doesn't feel 100 percent, but the playoffs are here, so fighting through the pain barrier is a sacrifice he's willing to make.

"Today we went a little faster, so, it was a good test of my elbow to see how I feel. And it's not going to be, my elbow's not going to be perfect, you know what I mean? It's not going to be, but I think I compete with it. I feel percentage-wise, I feel good enough to compete and do my job at a good level. I'm going to be rusty, though. I ain't played in a while, and this is a good team. This is a really good team." Robert Hunt via Panthers.com

#Panthers OL Robert Hunt has been sidelined with a biceps injury for 16 weeks. But his humor is still very much intact.



Here’s more on his injury and how being in the building has prepared him for these playoffs: “I’m like the kid who got the good grade who didn’t do shit.” pic.twitter.com/fELBtHP7Pf — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) January 7, 2026

Having Hunt available changes everything, especially against such a high-caliber defensive front.

He's a tone-setting force who inspires others around him. It's no coincidence that the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young started to make improvements once he signed a big-money deal in free agency. There might be some rust early on, but it shouldn't take too long for the 2020 second-round pick out of Louisiana to find his feet.

Although Hunt is officially listed as questionable, all signs point to the dominant lineman suiting up. This will provide everyone connected to the Panthers with a massive morale boost. And it will let the Rams know they will be in for a game, regardless of the outcome.

Big games call for big performers. And make no mistake; Hunt represents precisely that.

And now, he's back.