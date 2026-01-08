Jaycee Horn said what all Panthers fans were thinking about Cam Newton

The significance of the Carolina Panthers' triumphant return to playoff action cannot be overstated. But the magnitude of the occasion was turned up a notch when the franchise finally mended fences with former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton.

It's been a long time coming.

Newton will bang the Keep Pounding drum before the clash, and the fan base went into complete delirium when the news was all but confirmed on social media. The No. 1 pick in 2011 will also host his 4th-and-1 podcast from the Roaring Riot tailgate beforehand, creating an electrifying atmosphere the players can hopefully feed off.

Extra motivation isn't needed for a game like this. However, it's always desirable. And against a Super Bowl favorite in the Los Angeles Rams, every little helps.

Jaycee Horn believes Cam Newton return can electrify Carolina Panthers fans

Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn agrees. He welcomed Newton's return before such a big occasion, highlighting what he means to the Panthers and the Charlotte community as a whole, which will make this more emotionally charged.

"I think it would be electric. I think that would be something everybody would want to see, for sure. I think he means a lot, not just to this organization, but to this city. Yeah, that would be lit." Jaycee Horn

Newton means a significant amount to those who watched him take the NFL by storm in Carolina. He took a small-market team into the national spotlight and came within touching distance of an elusive first Super Bowl. His relationship with the team has been strained since his two departures in 2020 and 2021. Thankfully, common sense has finally prevailed, and the prodigal son will return at long last.

Those in the building know what Newton's return signifies. Bank of America Stadium has been craving for a team to believe in for years. They didn't secure a winning record, but they made the dance. And considering head coach Dave Canales' squad has already toppled the Rams once this season, they have absolutely nothing to fear.

The Panthers are playing with house money. They are double-digit underdogs — at home, no less — against the Rams. Nobody is giving them a shot. But one only has to look at how Carolina has fared versus some NFL heavyweights this season to see how this may be closer than experts think.

Newton's return is just the icing on the cake. Based on Horn's comments, those taking the field will be using this positivity to spur them on even more in the face of stern opposition in a win-or-go-home setting.