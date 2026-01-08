Panthers fans finally get their moment as Cam Newton and the team make peace

The Carolina Panthers are about to embark on their most important game in years. They are hosting the Los Angeles Rams in a crunch wild-card playoff contest — the first time head coach Dave Canales' squad has reached the knockout rounds since 2017. They are heavy underdogs, but writing them off entirely would be foolish.

This was always going to be a monumental occasion at Bank of America Stadium for fans who've been starved of postseason action. And it just got a lot more special.

In a stunning development, the Panthers teased that iconic former quarterback Cam Newton will return for the first time since leaving the franchise for a second time. The 2015 NFL MVP will bang the Keep Pounding drum before the clash, which sent the fan base into complete pandemonium on social media when the news was confirmed.

Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton are together again at the perfect moment

Newton will also host his 4th-and-1 podcast from the Roaring Riot tailgate to get fans in the mood beforehand. More importantly, this signifies the repairing of a once-fractured relationship at the perfect moment.

ŠØŪÑD THĒ DRŪM pic.twitter.com/Basvvc0avJ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 7, 2026

Matt Rhule discarded Newton in favor of Teddy Bridgewater in 2020. The bitterness was evident, but the Panthers sensationally brought back the Heisman Trophy winner late in the 2021 season, when things began to unravel. It didn't take long to realize this was nothing more than a PR stunt to appease fans, and the signal-caller knew this was not the same prosperous franchise he left behind.

Legends have come and gone, but Newton has barely been acknowledged or mentioned since his departure. The Panthers claimed this was because he hadn't — and probably won't — officially confirm his retirement, but the fans weren't buying it.

Now, with everything on the line and the Panthers back in the playoff hunt, Newton and the franchise have buried the hatchet.

Fans have been craving this for some time. The atmosphere in Charlotte will be electrifying throughout the day. When Newton gets introduced to pound the drum, it will reach another stratosphere entirely.

It's hard to envisage a scenario where this doesn't inspire the players, too.

They have a daunting task ahead of them against a team expected to go deep into the postseason, but they've already beaten the Rams once this season. With rain expected throughout the day, conditions might be enough to keep this contest much closer than most experts expect. And if No. 1 can provide the spark needed for an extra sense of urgency, the better Carolina's chances will be.

Either way, Newton is back where he belongs.

Home.