Dan Morgan just made a Bryce Young move that told Panthers fans everything

The Carolina Panthers put any speculation about quarterback Bryce Young's short-term future to rest at the earliest possible opportunity. And after displaying some encouraging signs over his third NFL campaign, it's the very least he deserves.

General manager Dan Morgan confirmed what had been reported shortly before Carolina's playoff clash with the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers will pick up Young's fifth-year option, giving them another season to evaluate before taking the next steps toward a longer-term commitment.

Young demonstrated the correct growth this season. It's not the finished product just yet, but he is turning critics into believers. As for the locker room? They are firmly behind the former Alabama standout as their franchise player.

Carolina Panthers are taking the correct approach with Bryce Young's future

Morgan is also suitably impressed with Young's development. The front-office leader revealed how the signal-caller looked more comfortable and in control this season. Simply put, he is becoming the player Carolina envisaged when they traded up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"If you look at Bryce on a day-to-day basis out there, his work ethic out there, his ability to command the huddle out there, take control of the line of scrimmage, make the proper checks, make the proper protection calls, and then really having that translate into Sunday or Saturday or whenever we play. I just felt like he had a lot more command out there this year, and really just kind of coming into his own and getting better every week, and just attacking every day. And that's really all you can ask for just from any player, let alone your quarterback." Dan Morgan via Panthers.com

When asked whether the Panthers would begin extension negotiations with Young for a multi-year contract, Morgan said it was still unclear. Carolina may start the process, but the fifth-year option is there to give them a little more time. They are planning to use it.

Still, not many would have predicted Young would get his rookie contract clause triggered after being benched just two games into head coach Dave Canales' tenure. It's taken remarkable resolve to pick himself off the canvas and win back trust. The consistency isn't quite where it needs to be just yet, but the signs are pointing up at long last.

This was what fans expected Morgan to do. Most believe a lucrative extension is too risky right now, despite the encouraging development. But his performance has improved enough to justify the fifth year, which also includes a significant pay increase.

Young won't settle. He'll know the job isn't finished, and he'll be striving with everything he has to take the next steps. If these objectives are accomplished, Morgan has another simple decision in 2027.