Failed former Carolina Panthers coach lands on his feet when all hope seemed lost

Frank Reich's time as Carolina Panthers head coach was an unmitigated disaster. Now, he's been given one final chance to resurrect his career when all hope seemed lost.

Reich's not been seen or heard from since the Panthers mercifully relieved him of his duties after just 11 games of the 2022 campaign. He came into the franchise with big ambitions and formed a supposed all-star staff to achieve this objective. It didn't take long for things to sour, and team owner David Tepper pulled the plug abruptly.

Many wondered if that would be the end of Reich's coaching journey. As it turned out, the respected figure managed to get his foot back in the door, albeit at the college level.

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich gets his foot back in the door

According to Pete Thamel from ESPN, Reich is set to become the new interim head coach at Stanford for the 2025 season. This gives general manager Andrew Luck a chance to widen his net regarding a longer-term hire and get a genuine assessment of the new appointment to see if he has any juice left.

Perhaps being away from football has helped re-energize Reich. He took the Panthers' job soon after he was fired by the Indianapolis Colts. Although this represented a difficult proposition to turn down, his inability to relinquish play-calling duties and living in constant fear with Tepper lurking over his shoulder meant this experiment looked like a failure from a long way out.

Reich is a good guy. He's achieved a significant amount throughout his career and remains someone highly thought of in NFL circles. Going to the college level represents a journey into the unknown, but it's a challenge he's sure to embrace working alongside someone he knows well.

Luck and Reich spent time working together on the Colts before the quarterback announced his bombshell retirement. This previous connection should ensure a smooth transition for both. Hopefully, it will provide a sounder footing for the program after some unwanted upheaval at the wrong time.

At 63 years old, this could be Reich's swansong. He won't want what happened in Carolina to be the last thing people remember about him. And in all honesty, maybe being in a less pressurized college environment rather than the cutthroat NFL is exactly what he needs at this juncture.

Firing Reich was the right call. Tepper deserves credit for pulling the plug ahead of time rather than waiting too long as he did with Matt Rhule. Things look more promising with Dave Canales leading the charge — an ambitious young coach with vibrant ideas and boundless enthusiasm. Something that his predecessor lacked throughout a brief stint with the organization.

Nobody harbors any ill will toward Reich. Panthers fans will wish him well during his next challenge, and it'll be fascinating to see how he fares.

