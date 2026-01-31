Panthers can quietly open $12 million in cap space without cutting a single player

The Carolina Panthers are facing financial challenges heading into the offseason. If general manager Dan Morgan wants to be more aggressive on the recruitment side of things in the coming months, there needs to be some maneuvering to strengthen the team's flexibility in free agency.

This is precisely why the Panthers brought Brandt Tilis into the fold. He joined the ranks to manage the salary cap and assist Morgan as the executive vice president of football operations. His understated influence behind the scenes has played a leading role in Carolina's renaissance. If anyone can help ease the team's burden, it's him.

Sacrifices are needed. Some high earners and underachieving players might be disposed of in advance. However, there is also a way for Carolina to gain additional flexibility without cutting any players.

Carolina Panthers could save money on their 2026 cap by restructuring Jaycee Horn

Morgan and Tilis have been reluctant to restructure contracts since taking charge of the front office. They needed every available cent to get this roster up to the required standard. But after making the postseason and winning the NFC South title, their plans might change slightly.

The Panthers have four players who will count more than $20 million against the cap next season. Three of those could be classed as cornerstone pieces, so tinkering with the contracts of those already firmly cemented in the team's plans seems feasible.

Jaycee Horn penned a lucrative four-year extension ahead of time last offseason. The cornerback was the league's highest-paid player at the position briefly, but Derek Stingley Jr. quickly unseated him. This was swiftly followed by another exceptional campaign and a second straight Pro Bowl appearance, instantly vindicating the Panthers' decision.

Horn is part of the fabric. According to Over the Cap, restructuring his contract would give the Panthers an additional $12.31 million in 2026. That seems like a no-brainer in the current state of affairs.

There is a slight concern about the concussion issues suffered by Horn late into the season. Getting some extended rest during the offseason should help, so all signs still point up for one of the league's most accomplished shutdown presences.

Restructures don't take money from players; they simply reallocate it to improve the team's short-term financial outlook. That should be considered here, because Horn is going to be a massive part of the team's future throughout the duration of his contract.

That might not be the case for other high earners on Carolina's payroll. So if the Panthers are considering a restructuring, Horn should be the one.