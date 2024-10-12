7 quarterbacks the Carolina Panthers could draft to replace Bryce Young in 2025
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Cam Ward
Cam Ward's meteoric rise to prominence this season has seen the dual-threat quarterback soar up draft boards around the media. The Miami Hurricanes are quietly entering playoff contention thanks in no small part to his exceptional presence under center. It's been quite the journey, which could eventually see the player become a first-round selection when it's all said and done.
Ward is not the finished product by any stretch of the imagination. He's raw from a mechanical standpoint and suffers from timing issues on occasion. However, the ceiling is through the roof if he continues his rapid development upon arriving in the pros.
The prospect is never happier than when improvising and going off-script. Ward has elite-level vision and elusiveness. He's also got that rare ability to turn a negative play into a big gain. He leads by example and possesses the poise normally associated with NFL-caliber quarterbacks.
Protecting the football and getting acclimatized to pro-style concepts will be the big challenge. The Carolina Panthers would need to add a capable veteran to fill the void early on if they drafted Ward. But the athletic intangibles suggest quick progress under Dave Canales' guidance.
Carolina Panthers could draft Quinn Ewers
It doesn't seem that long ago when social media videos surfaced of a high school phenom with an NFL-ready sidearm throw and throwback mullet. That man was Quinn Ewers, who's now in his senior season at Texas and looks set to take his chances at the next level in 2025.
Ewers has been destined for the NFL from an early age. His college career hasn't quite reached spectacular levels. However, teams should always draft prospects on what they could become, not what they have achieved before.
The release Ewers has at his disposal is astonishing. His poise in the pocket is improving, as is the player's ability to keep his eyes downfield and go through his progressions in the face of extreme pressure. Even after losing some standout pass-catchers to the NFL earlier this year, the signal-caller hasn't skipped a beat despite missing some time through injury.
Couple this with having a flair for the big occasion, and it's not hard to see why Ewers could be a hot commodity when the pre-draft cycle commences. If the Panthers are convinced they can fix his mechanical flaws and get him to rely less on his arm talent, he could be on the shortlist.