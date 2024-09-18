7 veteran free-agent quarterbacks the Carolina Panthers could target in 2025
By Dean Jones
Nobody thought the Carolina Panthers would be in the quarterback market again this quickly. Their bold move up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft gave them the pick of prospects from what was deemed a strong class at the top end. Unfortunately for those in power at the time, it seems like they took the wrong guy.
As C.J. Stroud continues to thrive with the Houston Texans, Bryce Young is going to the bench after another woeful showing against the Los Angeles Chargers. This was a drastic move from head coach Dave Canales after holding such high hopes for the Heisman Trophy winner this offseason, but keeping the locker room togetherness intact was more important.
Young might use this breathing space to get better and thrive moving forward. Looking at his diminished confidence and poor production, a fresh start might be the best solution for all parties.
This isn't considered to be the deepest group of quarterbacks in the 2025 draft. And the Panthers need to build a team before they can feel confident about a rookie coming under center. Therefore, looking at the veterans available next spring should be their first port of call.
With this in mind, here are seven free-agent quarterbacks the Panthers could target in 2025.
Veteran free-agent quarterbacks the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2025
Carolina Panthers could re-sign Andy Dalton
Andy Dalton is relishing the prospect of starting once again. He did everything possible to help Bryce Young out of his slump, but it wasn't enough. Now, he'll get the chance to prove there is still some good football left.
Dalton will be 37 years old soon, so re-signing with the Carolina Panthers if he plays well would be nothing more than a short-term arrangement. At the same time, it might provide those in power some extra breathing space to come up with their next big move. This would also not prevent them from drafting a signal-caller from the college ranks if someone impresses them enough.
This is the worst-case scenario for Carolina, make no mistake about about that. They mortgaged their future on going up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for Young. But where one door closes, another opens.
Dalton has experience of this himself after being cast aside by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 for Joe Burrow. He'll be taking nothing for granted and is looking to maximize his final opportunity to be an NFL starting quarterback.
That's his primary focus. Everything else is out of Dalton's hands.