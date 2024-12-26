Adam Thielen and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 17 at Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have been out of playoff contention for a long time. However, head coach Dave Canales' men get the chance to play spoiler for the second-straight week at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina's win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 was another step in the right direction. It showed this team is still fighting despite their lowly record. It displayed their resolve to bounce back after getting thumped by the Dallas Cowboys. It also eliminated the NFC West team from postseason consideration.

Canales can do the same this weekend when his squad visits the Buccaneers. It's his first trip back to Raymond James Stadium since leaving to become Panthers head coach. Getting his team to five wins and securing bragging rights over his former employers should be enough to keep a high sense of urgency.

The Panthers believe things are coming together positively. It's too little, too late for their 2024 chances. But another strong offseason of recruitment could be enough for this perennial bottom-feeder to become more competitive.

The pressure is on, especially for those facing uncertain futures or bracing themselves for tough matchups. With this in mind, here are five Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 17 at the Buccaneers.

We'll start with veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 17 at Buccaneers

Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR

Adam Thielen's return from injury played a leading role in quarterback Bryce Young's renaissance. The veteran wide receiver shows no signs of slowing down at 34 years old. He knows how to create separation quickly and is a respected leader within the locker room. The Carolina Panthers need all this and more in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Carolina in recent seasons. They need to control the tempo and make things happen in crucial moments. Thielen's calming presence will be something Young looks for early and often in pursuit of moving the chains.

It's an area the Panthers can exploit. The Buccaneers are giving up 250.3 passing yards per game, which is second-worst around the league with only the Jacksonville Jaguars behind them. Gaining early momentum is crucial, but it would be disappointing if Thielen didn't have a big game to cement his importance to the team.