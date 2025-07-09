Adam Thielen’s future in Carolina could vanish if Panthers start slow

The Carolina Panthers expect Adam Thielen to play an important role for the franchise in 2025 once again. That didn't stop one NFL analyst from touting the veteran wide receiver as a possible trade chip if things don't go according to plan.

Thielen decided to put off retirement after seeing some encouraging growth from quarterback Bryce Young. The two-time Pro Bowler remains one of the league's most accomplished route runners and an extremely dependable target. If this is his last ride, he'll want to make it a good one.

Carolina Panthers could trade Adam Thielen if they're out of contention early

There's hope around the Panthers after years of misery. But if they drop out of contention before the 2025 trade deadline, Enzo Flojo from Clutch Points could see Dan Morgan trading Thielen if the right offer comes along.

"Adam Thielen has been everything Carolina hoped for since arriving in 2023. He has been dependable, professional, and productive. He’s served as a security blanket for Young, especially in moments of chaos. However, as the Panthers pivot toward building around a young core, Thielen’s role may become more situational—and more expendable. If the Panthers fall out of contention early, Thielen instantly becomes one of the league’s more obvious trade chips. With minimal guaranteed money left on his deal and a reputation as a high-character locker room guy, don’t be surprised if Carolina fields multiple calls before the deadline." Enzo Flojo

This would be disappointing in more ways than one.

If the Panthers are in the midst of another campaign that promised much but failed to deliver, removing Thielen from the equation is realistic. Morgan did the same last season with Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo, so the business-first mentality would dictate a similar approach in this scenario.

Thielen is much more influential than the two aforementioned departures. His proven consistency on the field is widely respected. The way he's helping out Carolina's young pass-catchers cannot be overstated either.

Even so, the Panthers should look to their youth movement for answers if they struggle. And in all honesty, Thielen probably deserves to end his glittering career with a better chance of contending.

There is a long way to go and a lot of football ahead before Morgan contemplates taking such drastic action. Until then, expect Thielen to continue working his magic when it counts.

