Adam Thielen give Panthers a glowing endorsement with big contract decision

Going into the 2025 offseason, the Carolina Panthers and wide receiver Adam Thielen faced a possibility of a split.

No, he did not enter this offseason as a free agent. In fact, there was still one season left on his deal.

There was potential of Thielen retiring before the final year of his contract with Carolina. Additionally, maybe the Panthers opted to trade him to a true contender.

But, on the first day of the new league year, Thielen and the Panthers came to a mutual decision, and it was a big one for the veteran wideout.

Adam Thielen is returning to the Panthers after revising his contract for 2025

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Thielen has revised his contract and will return to play a 12th NFL season and finish out his three-year commitment to Carolina.

One additional detail that might have seemed obvious: Thielen did receive a pay raise.

The fact Thielen opted to return for the final year of his contract in Carolina proves just how much the feelings have changed within the organization. After his first season with the team, many would have believed he'd opt for retirement.

Carolina looked to be heading in the wrong direction. No one truly knew whether Bryce Young was going to pan out and, even after just one season, some had labeled the young passer a bust.

Yet, after the notable benching last season, Young ended up turning a corner and came on nicely after earning his job back. He started to show signs of life; signs of the quarterback we thought we saw coming out of Alabama two years ago.

A lot of Young's development can be credited to having such a strong veteran presence as his go-to wide receiver. Thielen certainly played a part, there.

Now, the fact that he is returning to Carolina, officially, goes to show that this team is in fact headed in the right direction.

Assuming this is his last year in the league, hopefully Thielen can end his career the way he'd like to and play a full season after missing seven games last year.