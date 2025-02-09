It sure sounds like 2025 could be Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen's last ride

Adam Thielen has achieved more than most undrafted free agents could ever dream of. But the end is near.

The Carolina Panthers relied heavily on Thielen once again in 2024. The arrival of Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers was projected to switch him back to a possession-type receiver. Unfortunate circumstances resulted in the former Minnesota State standout becoming the go-to guy once again.

Thielen's not getting any younger, but he's still one of the best route technicians around. The wideout has the full trust of Bryce Young and boasts dependable hands to match his separation skills. It didn't take long for the signal-caller to flourish once his No. 1 option in the passing game came off injured reserve.

Aside from Thielen's outstanding on-field production, he's embraced the mentorship role extremely well. Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette have benefitted significantly from his tutelage. When he eventually calls it quits, this will be his lasting legacy for the Panthers.

That won't be next season. But it sounds like the 2025 campaign will be Thielen's last ride.

Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen hints that 2025 season could be his last

Thielen contemplated retirement this offseason. He's going to give it another year thanks in no small part to Young's resurgence. However, the savvy pass-catcher revealed that walking away from the NFL and focusing on his family was closer than most people probably thought.

"I don't think anyone does other than my family. To prove that, I mean my entire family came to my last game of the season last year because I kind of told them at that point this could be it. I was pretty exhausted, I think I'm to that point where I'm in the middle of the road like a a big part of me wants to keep playing and giving everything I got. And a big part of me is like I'm ready to move on and spend more time with my family and move on to the second career. But again, once I make that mindset of like, all right, I'm doing this, it's all in." Adam Thielen via Panthers.com

Had Young not shone upon returning to the lineup, Thielen might have riden off into the sunset this offseason. He wants to see things through and do whatever he can to help the Heisman Trophy winner take that next step into a franchise-caliber performer. That's a testament to his team-first mindset and belief in his quarterback.

The Panthers will be better off with Thielen. They'll strengthen their wideout corps in the coming months, but his presence will be a constant for Young entering a critical Year 3 of his professional career.

Leadership. Consistency. Dependability. These three traits became synonymous with Thilen throughout a storied NFL career that saw him earn two Pro Bowls, one second-team All-Pro selection, and 8,311 receiving yards and 64 touchdowns from 685 receptions.

If this is Thielen's swansong, Carolina has to send him into retirement with positivity. And after everything the player's given the Panthers over the last two years, it's the least he deserves.

Thielen's given the game everything and has been a leading force in the community. Regardless of how things go in 2025, there will be no regrets whatsoever.

