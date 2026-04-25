Adam Thielen just helped the Panthers get a massive steal on Day 3

The Carolina Panthers maximized value from a difficult hand by trading wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings last year. His production and chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young were sorely needed at the time, but head coach Dave Canales' decision to rely more on youth eventually made him surplus to requirements.

Thielen had his heart set on an emotional homecoming to the Minnesota Vikings, and general manager Dan Morgan got some decent capital in return for a player who was being phased out. And now, this deal helped the Panthers get a massive steal on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

As part of the deal that sent Thielen to Minnesota, the Panthers got the No. 158 overall pick. After much deliberation, Carolina traded up for Penn State's Zakee Wheatley. He's an explosive safety who remains somewhat untapped, but he's got the scope for further growth with the correct application.

Carolina Panthers turned Adam Thielen trade into intriguing Zakee Wheatley pick

That's all any team is looking for at this stage of the selection process.

It didn't take long for the Panthers to turn in their card, which indicates a level of confidence. Wheatley still has to go out and prove it, but thanks to the Thielen trade, this is nothing more than a free hit from the Panthers' point of view. And trading up for him indicates a level of confidence.

All sides got what they wanted.

Things didn't work out for Thielen in Minnesota, and he finished what would be the final season of a sensational NFL career on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Panthers got something in return, which also allowed them to focus on Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker as their new wideout tandem. And if Wheatley works out, this transaction will be pretty one-sided when it's all said and done.

That's not set in stone by any stretch, but there is an opening in the Panthers' safety room to potentially change the conversation. Carolina will provide the former Nittany Lions standout with a chance to compete. Whether he can get ahead of Nick Scott and Lathan Ransom on the depth chart is another matter.

Thielen made a magnificent contribution to the Panthers. He was the one dependable weapon for Young before McMillan and Coker came to the fore. He didn't quite get the fairytale ending, but if Wheatley becomes a long-term contributor for Carolina, he can expect a thank-you card from Morgan.