Former Panthers Pro Bowler just got a career lifeline no one saw coming

Adam Thielen's big move back to where it all started did not go as planned. The Carolina Panthers granted his wish by agreeing to trade him to the Minnesota Vikings, but it was clear from the outset that the deal wouldn't yield the desired results for the NFC North club.

Thielen looked like a shell of his old self. He was used sparingly, and some crucial drops all but sealed his fate. After being a healthy scratch for Minnesota's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Vikings granted his release.

The former Minnesota State standout revealed that this is his last NFL season, and he wants to end his career with more playing time. That was hanging in the balance, but one team in desperate need of wideout reinforcements and professionalism took the plunge.

Adam Thielen gets another opportunity to finish his career on a high note

As it turned out, the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed Thielen off waivers. They were reportedly in the mix for the two-time Pro Bowler when the Panthers made him available for trade. However, once his hometown Vikings came calling, there was only one realistic outcome.

This move from Pittsburgh came just a few days after quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted that some of his pass-catchers weren't going above and beyond to be successful. And throwing tight end Jonnu Smuth under the bus was a microcosm of his thoughts on the entire supporting cast at his disposal.

"When there's film sessions, everybody shows up. And when I check to a route, do the right route. Like, Jonnu [Smith] and I just weren't on the same page. I checked to the in-breaker, and he ran the out-breaker. You know, Jonnu is a true professional, so I'm sure he's sick about that." Aaron Rodgers via ESPN

Thielen might be firmly in the twilight of his NFL journey, but he's a model professional. One only has to examine the way players like Jalen Coker, Tetairoa McMillan, and Bryce Young spoke about him in Carolina to see that.

Teaching the receivers how to prepare effectively and becoming a leader capable of maintaining high standards could be more important than anything he displays on the field. Pittsburgh's fortunes are hanging by a thread. They are not out of the hunt yet, but if they don't turn things around quickly, they'll be on the outside looking in.

Considering that this could also be Rodgers's last ride before hanging up his cleats for good, both the signal-caller and Thielen will be striving to go out on a high note. Whether they have enough left in the tank to achieve this objective is another matter.