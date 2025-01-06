Andy Dalton and 9 Carolina Panthers players who won't be back in 2025

Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE

Ian Thomas is one of the Carolina Panthers' longest-serving players. He's seen four permanent head coaches and three interim hires. The veteran tight end was fortunate to get another contract when his rookie deal expired. That's unlikely to be the case this spring.

Thomas impressed enough during the offseason for the Panthers to keep him around. Unfortunately for the former fourth-round selection out of Indiana, things followed a similar script when competitive action began.

The Panthers didn't utilize Thomas much in the passing game. His blocking became ineffective and he suffered more injury complications to further diminish his influence. Even though other tight ends have also failed to reach their billing, that doesn't do his chances of another extension any good whatsoever.

Carolina and Thomas will go their separate ways when the campaign concludes. He had countless to firmly establish himself after Greg Olsen's departure and couldn't deliver. He's only got himself to blame.

Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB

Dan Morgan had a big say in Dane Jackson being drafted by the Buffalo Bills. The general manager jumped at the chance to sign him in free agency when the AFC East team let the cornerback test the market.

Jackson was expected to start opposite newly crowed Pro Bowl corner Jaycee Horn this season. A hamstring injury during the summer put pay to that, which was extremely disappointing for the player. It meant the Panthers needed to make another move, acquiring Mike Jackson Sr. via trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

This was an outstanding piece of business given the compensation attached. Jackson excelled alongside Horn and Dave Canales hinted that another deal could be in the offing. That would keep some semblance of continuity with changes anticipated on the defensive side of the football.

Dane Jackson's return to the lineup came with subpar production. He's got one more year on his deal and could contribute with a smoother preparation period. However, there wouldn't be many tears shed among the fanbase if he was let go ahead of time.

David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR

If the Panthers are intent on moving forward with Bryce Young as their starting quarterback in 2025 following his recent renaissance, they must upgrade the skill positions. Nobody is safe aside from a select few. Dan Morgan must leave no stone unturned to give the No. 1 pick in 2023 a fighting chance of firmly establishing himself next season.

What this means for David Moore's future is anyone's guess. The veteran joined Carolina this offseason to reunite with head coach Dave Canales at a third destination. He's flashed promise throughout the campaign, but there have been several frustrating mistakes thrown in for good measure.

Canales likes Moore, so another one-year deal couldn't be completely dismissed. However, the Panthers need to reinforce the wideout room through free agency and the draft if they want Young to succeed in Year 3 of his professional career.

Depending on who and how many wideouts are acquired, it could leave Moore on the outside looking in.