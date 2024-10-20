Who are the announcers and referees for Carolina Panthers vs. Commanders today?
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales has some injury problems to navigate during the Carolina Panthers' road showdown with the Washington Commanders in Week 7. The head coach is having a hard time of it right now at 1-5 with some difficult games upcoming on the schedule. Talk of selling assets is rife before the trade deadline. A few more wins might force general manager Dan Morgan into drastic action.
The Commanders won't be doing them any favors whatsoever. Dan Quinn's men look like a team capable of challenging for the NFC East despite wholesale changes to the football operation this offseason. They've got the right blend of youth and experience. It also helps that Washington has a genuine franchise quarterback after selecting Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Carolina is once again without some influential players on both sides of the football. They are heavy underdogs for the clash as expected, but there's a chance the Panthers can keep this competitive if their offense can expose some defensive flaws, especially in the secondary.
It's going to be challenging, but showing some heart and playing sound complimentary football is the only way Carolina is going to climb out of this hole.
Carolina Panthers vs. Commanders game details
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
Who are the announcers for Carolina Panthers vs. Commanders in Week 7?
CBS will be showing the Week 7 game in selected regions. Ian Eagle will be handling play-by-play responsibilities, with Charles Davis providing analysis of the key moments as the contest goes on.
Evan Washburn will be on the sidelines, speaking with the two head coaches and updating fans on any unfortunate injuries that occur.
Who is the referee for Carolina Panthers vs. Commanders in Week 7?
Carl Cheffers and his officiating team will be controlling the Panthers' game at the Commanders in Week 7. Hopefully, nobody is talking about them too much and the contest has a decent flow.