Who are the announcers and referees for Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons today?

Most fans are already looking ahead to what is going to be another eventful offseason for the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Dave Canales isn't there just yet.

He wants his players to respond accordingly after a humiliating loss at the Tampa Bay Buccanneers last time out. The Panthers were second-best from start to finish and never looked capable of being competitive. This was another indicator of how much hard work is ahead in the coming months.

There are many uncertainties around the Panthers. This roster is devoid of legitimate talent and depth. A significant overhaul is needed, especially on defense. That might also include some coaching changes with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's future under the microscope.

That's for the future. For now, the Panthers must dig deep and find the right resolve to finish on a high at the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons are still in postseason contention despite losing against the Washington Commanders on primetime. Raheem Morris' squad needs to win and hope the Tampa Bay Buccaneers falter. Anything less will see them miss out and go home at the same time as Carolina.

Canales will find out plenty about his squad in this one. Those who throw in the towel won't last long. Others can cement their status in 2025 with a positive showing. There is no real in-between for anybody.

Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons game details

Date: Sunday, January 5

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Who are the announcers for Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons in Week 18?

This weekend's game between the Panthers and Falcons will be shown live on CBS in the early window. There is nothing much at stake unless Tampa Bay somehow capitulates against the New Orleans Saints, so it'll be interesting to see if the tempo stays the same if word gets around of the Buccaneers' pending success to clinch the NFC South.

Ian Eagle will be handling play-by-play duties during the contest. Charles Davis will also be in attendance, providing expert analysis on the big moments as they happen at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Evan Washburn is reporting from the sidelines. He'll get interviews with the two head coaches at different stages and keep fans informed of any unfortunate injuries that occur during the encounter.

Who is the referee for Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons in Week 18?

Land Clark and his officiating team will be in charge of proceedings in Week 18. Let's hope there are no contentious moments, the game is allowed to flow freely, and the Panthers secure a much-needed success on the road before embarking on the offseason.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis