Baker Mayfield fires unmistakble warning shot the Panthers cannot ignore

It's all on the line in Week 18 when the Carolina Panthers travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And that's just the way Baker Mayfield likes it.

The Panthers may win the NFC South even if they don't beat the Buccaneers. This result becomes obsolete if the Atlanta Falcons take care of business versus the New Orleans Saints, but relying on others at this late stage isn't the desired approach. And if Mayfield has any say in the matter, his team is going to go out swinging.

Tampa Bay has been on a disastrous run over the second half of 2025. They were on course for another runaway NFC South title success before a 1-7 record over the last eight games gave Carolina a route into pole position.

Baker Mayfield warns Carolina Panthers that the Buccaneers will be ready for battle

Mayfield and the Buccaneers have been in plenty of high-stakes moments like this in previous years, and the ex-Carolina signal-caller wasted no time in firing off a warning shot to his old employers before their make-or-break clash at Raymond James Stadium.

"We’ve been blessed with a chance next week, and guys need to handle it the right way. This is our last chance and it’s blatantly obvious. There are no more regular season games on the schedule. We have this one back at home and it comes down to execution. Players have to deliver. I’ll get this group ready. Out of bullets, out of lives. That’s alright with me." Baker Mayfield via The Pewter Report

Anyone who was around Mayfield during his time on the Panthers or elsewhere throughout his career wouldn't have expected anything less. This resolute stance won't come as a surprise to head coach Dave Canales, who helped the former Oklahoma star galvanize his career during one season as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator.

The Panthers may have wilted once upon a time. However, as Mayfield and the Buccaneers found out in Week 16, this group is made of sterner stuff. And they always find a way to bounce back in the face of adversity.

Mayfield won't back down. He's playing hurt right now, and the Buccaneers are in freefall with no signs of getting out of their slump. But weirdly, this sort of situation wipes the slate clean. It's a playoff scenario, which both teams want to achieve when the real action begins.

Carolina knows what Mayfield is. He's scrappy, never takes a step back, and has fought through significant adversity to restore his reputation. But for the first time since the signal-caller departed the Panthers, they are ready to meet fire with fire.

Let battle commence.