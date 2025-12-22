5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' playoff-surging win over the Buccaneers

It's been a long time since the Carolina Panthers were involved in a game of this magnitude. Head coach Dave Canales' squad welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Bank of America Stadium for a crunch NFC South championship showdown, and they delivered a rousing effort to regain their advantage at the division summit.

This was a tense affair throughout. Both clubs looked evenly matched, so it came down to a few crucial moments. Thankfully, the Panthers held their nerve in the game's closing stages, and Canales' squad is now just one win away from booking their first playoff berth since 2017.

Fans played their part. The stadium was rocking with an atmosphere last seen in the days of Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, and Ron Rivera. And after enduring more hardship than almost every other fan base over the last decade, few would begrudge them this moment in the limelight.

The job is not finished. Carolina has put itself in the driver's seat, but that could change quickly. The Seattle Seahawks — No. 1 seed in the NFC, no less — are up next. After that, it's another date with the Buccaneers. The margins remain fine, but they have given themselves a tremendous chance.

With this in mind, here are five winners and two losers from Carolina's thrilling triumph in Week 16.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' playoff-surging win over the Buccaneers

Winner No. 1

Lathan Ransom - Carolina Panthers S

Rookie fourth-round safety Lathan Ransom landed in this precise spot last week, but for the wrong reasons. But just one game after he was labeled a villain for an unnecessary roughness penalty that put the New Orleans Saints in manageable field goal range, he was the late hero at Bank of America Stadium.

With the Panthers holding a slender three-point advantage and Baker Mayfield moving the football almost effortlessly downfield, fans were holding their breath. The signal-caller tried to force a throw to wide receiver Mike Evans, and Ransom came up with an interception that sealed a sensational victory for Carolina.

PAID THE RANSOM



📺:FOX pic.twitter.com/NFFXhxIhsU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 21, 2025

It was instant redemption for the Ohio State product. Ransom outlined his desire to quickly shake off this setback, and he delivered. This speaks volumes to the player's resolve and unwavering determination in the face of adversity. And he's only going to get better from here.

In many ways, Ransom's big moment was a microcosm of how things have unfolded for the Panthers this season. They've gone through turmoil, but they always find a way to step up and right the wrong almost instantly. And if the same trend continues over the final two games, they'll have a playoff spot to show for their efforts.