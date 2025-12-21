Panthers' rookie goes from zero to hero with career-defining moment

It's funny how the NFL is sometimes. One week, you're the villain coming in for scathing criticism. Next, you're coming up with a game-sealing interception to move your team back into the NFC South lead.

That sums up a whirlwind few days for Carolina Panthers safety Lathan Ransom.

The rookie fourth-round pick was lambasted by fans and experts alike for giving up an unnecessary roughness penalty against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, moving them into range for a game-winning field goal. While that would have been enough to crush most first-year players at a critical stage of the campaign, Ransom is made of sterner stuff.

Lathan Ransom gets instant redemption to seal memorable Carolina Panthers win

Ransom took accountability. He shrugged it off and vowed to come back stronger. The defensive back got all the required support from teammates and coaches. And when his time came to step up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, the Ohio State product was ready for the moment.

With the Panthers holding a slender three-point cushion and quarterback Baker Mayfield moving the football downfield, things were hanging precariously for head coach Dave Canales' squad. The ex-Carolina signal-caller got aggressive, pushing the ball downfield with an off-target throw that provided a turnover opportunity for Ransom.

He seized it, and the Panthers are now one game ahead of the Buccaneers for their first NFC South championship since 2015.

PAID THE RANSOM



It was instant redemption. Ransom could have been forgiven for having a little self-doubt after costing the Panthers so dearly at the Caesars Superdome. But this is precisely what he needed to lift morale and get things trending up once again.

The Panthers are a young roster, all learning and evolving together. There will be some growing pains, but this squad has already shown the resolve to bounce back from setbacks. Ransom is a prime example, and there's no telling what this game-winning takeaway will do for his confidence moving forward.

Carolina's job is not done. One more win will do it, but with the Seattle Seahawks at home and a trip to the Buccaneers in their immediate future, it could still legitimately go either way.

Moments like Ransom's will make a significant difference. This all-hands-on-deck, never-say-die attitude has seen the Panthers rise from the proverbial NFL wilderness and back into the spotlight against all odds.

Ransom is the latest example. And everyone associated with the Panthers was absolutely thrilled for the player after a rough week.