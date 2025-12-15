3 winners (and 4 losers) from Panthers' disastrous defeat at the Saints

The Carolina Panthers had everything in front of them heading into their crunch Week 15 road game against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Dave Canales' squad led the NFC South, knowing that two wins over the next fortnight would get them to an elusive division crown and their first playoff berth since 2017.

But as has typically been the case throughout recent years, the hope and optimism were quickly sapped by a demoralizing defeat.

It was sloppy all around for the Panthers. They were undisciplined, and the urgency that saw them topple the Los Angeles Rams had gone. For a team that should have been extra prepared and fresh coming off their bye week, this was unacceptable.

The Panthers are now tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again at 7-7. They have to play their title rivals twice over the next three weeks, and nothing but winning both will do. That takes on greater significance when one considers they also have the Seattle Seahawks on their schedule, who remain in contention for the NFC's No. 1 seed after narrowly overcoming the Indianapolis Colts.

Still, two defeats to the lowly Saints could be their undoing when push comes to shove. Before that gets decided, here are three winners and four losers from Carolina's dismal reverse at the Caesars Superdome.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' disastrous defeat at the Saints

Loser No. 1

Lathan Ransom - Carolina Panthers S

This game was always going to be decided by razor-thin margins. That much was pretty clear from a long way out, and a critical lapse in judgment from rookie safety Lathan Ransom proved telling.

The Carolina Panthers had penalty problems all afternoon. One can point to the officiating being far from the required standard, but Dave Canales' squad shot themselves in the foot too many times. And for the second time this season, versus the New Orleans Saints, they paid a heavy price.

Ransom's error was the most critical of all. The fourth-round pick out of Ohio State decided to hit Tyler Shough after he'd already given himself up on a quarterback draw with time rapidly running out. The 15-yard penalty put the Saints in manageable field goal range, and kicker Charlie Smyth came through in the clutch.

One could argue that Shough is sliding too late for anyone to pull out of contact. But considering the magnitude of the moment, Ransom should have been more disciplined.

It was a harsh wake-up call for the first-year pro, and the ramifications could be severe if the Panthers cannot bounce back quickly.