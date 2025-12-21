Odds and prop bets for Panthers' Week 16 game against the Buccaneers

It's now or never for the Carolina Panthers. A win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 will put them within touching distance of their first NFC South championship triumph in a decade. Nothing but supreme execution and maximum commitment will do.

The Panthers haven't had much success against the Buccaneers in recent years. Positives have been few and far between, but there is a new sense of vulnerability around Tampa Bay that head coach Dave Canales' squad must take advantage of.

Easier said than done, especially given how wildly inconsistent the Panthers are themselves. However, they've got a good record on home turf this season, and Carolina has proven capable of beating anybody when everything clicks into place.

The stakes couldn't be much higher. Who handles the pressure cooker better will come out on top.

Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers game details

Date: Sunday, December 21

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds for Week 16

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs at home to the Buccaneers in Week 16.

Carolina +3.0 points: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Tampa Bay -3.0 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)

Anyone looking to place a wager on the Panthers' money line can currently get odds of +124 (bet $100 to win $124). The Buccaneers are favored to keep up their outstanding recent run against Carolina at -146 (bet $146 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 45.5 points for the contest, suggesting it could be a cagey but entertaining collision between the division title rivals at Bank of America Stadium. This is available at -110, depending on which side of the number takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

Bryce Young was solid enough against the Saints last time out. But if the Panthers want to take charge of the NFC South, he'll need to be nothing short of exceptional versus Tampa Bay.

Young's over/under for passing yards is 204.5 against the Buccaneers, which is available at -112 in both directions with FanDuel Sportsbook (bet $112 to win $100). He is projected to complete around 19.5 passes from 30.5 attempts. His over/under for passing touchdowns is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +112 (bet $100 to win $112)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -142 (bet $142 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props in Week 16

Rico Dowdle - 58.5

Chuba Hubbard - 31.5

Bryce Young - 12.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 16