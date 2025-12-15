5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Saints

Bryce Young hasn't enjoyed the best of fortunes against the New Orleans Saints throughout his three-year career so far. However, there was plenty of incentive for the Carolina Panthers quarterback to turn the tide in Week 15.

With the Atlanta Falcons shocking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, the Panthers had sole possession of the NFC South lead. Head coach Dave Canales knew that two wins over the next fortnight would clinch the division crown and book their place in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They also knew that the job wasn't finished by any stretch of the imagination.

If that wasn't enough, Young and the Panthers also had revenge on their minds. They got way too complacent against the Saints earlier this season and paid for it with an upset loss at Bank of America Stadium. More concerning, New Orleans outlined the blueprint for making the signal-caller's life uncomfortable.

Young was confident he could make the required adjustments and take the Panthers to within one victory of winning the NFC South. As it turned out, Carolina shot itself in the foot way too many times, and they were swept by the Saints to blow a massive opportunity to seize the initiative.

With this in mind, here are five significant observations from Young's performance at the Caesars Superdome in Week 15.

Major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Saints

Bryce Young on the move

The New Orleans Saints didn't throw anything new at Bryce Young in this one. Considering how well their strategy worked during the first encounter this season, the Carolina Panthers weren't expecting anything less.

New Orleans stayed disciplined on the edge. They managed to get a decent push from the interior, collapsing Young's pocket. This forced the former Alabama standout to get out of structure and make things happen.

This involved Young using his creativity and applying his improved risk assessment. There were some jaw-dropping moments, including his sidestep for a lofty gain on the ground and a unique arm angle to get the football to veteran tight end Tommy Tremble. Things would have been even better, too, if not for some concentration issues that led to others' mistakes.

Having the ability to improvise quickly is an underrated part of Young's game. As he gains more experience, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is learning how to do this quicker and more frequently. The ground game was finding its rhythm, which always helps, but expect this part of his game to evolve next season and beyond.