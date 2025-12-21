3 wildly bold Panthers predictions for title showdown with the Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers don’t get many games like this: late December, division stakes, a familiar opponent, and a chance to flip a long-running narrative.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have owned this matchup lately. In fact, since joining the NFC South club, former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is 4-0 against Carolina. This is the perfect time for that to change.

But that’s precisely why this one feels dangerous for the Buccaneers, especially with the division title at stake. Here are three wildly bold predictions for Carolina's NFC South championship showdown at Bank of America Stadium.

Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 against the Buccaneers

Jalen Coker delivers a career game from the slot

If there’s one matchup Carolina can exploit, it’s Tampa Bay’s inability to limit yards after the catch. The Buccaneers are allowing 9.8 yards after catch per reception over their past six games, the second-most in the NFL during that span, per ESPN Research.

That matters because Jalen Coker is quick, shifty, and great in space, precisely what the Buccaneers struggle against. Bold call: the former Holy Cross sensation finishes with career highs in both receptions and yards as he leads the Panthers in receiving yards.

Carolina Panthers finish with zero sacks

The Panthers haven’t been able to generate consistent pressure all season. Carolina ranks 29th in the NFL at 1.6 sacks per game, and nothing about the matchup screams breakout against a Buccaneers offensive line that’s been largely serviceable in pass protection.

So yes, zero sacks is very much on the table. But here’s the twist: Carolina doesn’t need sacks to win this game. That's because the final, bold prediction is this...

Bryce Young outplays Baker Mayfield, and the Carolina Panthers win

Since arriving in Tampa Bay, Mayfield has had the Panthers' number. But this Panthers team is different, especially at home.

Carolina is 4-2 at Bank of America Stadium this season, with losses coming only against the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. The environment has mattered. The energy has mattered. And after a disappointing loss last week, urgency is no longer optional.

The Buccaneers have been solid against the run, which means Carolina can’t rely on grinding this game away on the ground. This one will land on quarterback Bryce Young’s shoulders. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has been struggling. Even with Mike Evans back, the offense hasn’t looked sharp, causing their head coach to call them out.

Bold call/final prediction: Young outplays Mayfield as the Panthers win by a touchdown, snapping a one-sided trend, tightening the NFC South race, and keeping Carolina firmly alive in a playoff picture that suddenly feels very real heading into the final stretch.