Panthers gifted priceless bulletin board material before Buccaneers showdown

It's all hands on deck for the Carolina Panthers as they look to regain momentum in their NFC South title challenge. And the first of two crunch games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend would be a great place to start.

And they just got some extra bulletin board material to fuel their fire.

Losing to the New Orleans Saints was highly disappointing, but it didn't change much for the Panthers. It reduced their margin for error considerably, but they'd have needed to beat the Buccaneers anyway. That remains the message, and the reigning division champions are vulnerable.

Buccaneers believe they are superior to Carolina Panthers before Week 16 showdown

Even though the Buccaneers have been on a disastrous run in the second half of 2025, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that those in the building believe they are superior to the Panthers. And despite their defensive deficiencies, Tampa Bay is confident it can win a shootout if it comes to that.

"The Bucs still believe they are better than the Panthers. Beating them twice (Weeks 16 and 18) will ensure a fifth consecutive division title. But this is a team that's failing to turn the late-season switch like in previous seasons, and the defensive issues are not easily correctable. At least they are built to win a shootout." Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Message received.

In truth, the Panthers shouldn't be lacking in any extra motivation for this one. If the players can't get up for a clash with stakes this high, they are in the wrong profession. At the same time, every little helps, and this brash claim by the Buccaneers should be an added incentive leading into such a crucial contest.

Tampa Bay has ruled the roost within the NFC South ever since it signed legendary quarterback Tom Brady before the 2020 season. It's been an era of pure dominance that continued with former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, but the cracks have begun to show.

This is what the Panthers should be focusing on. The Buccaneers have had their number more often than not in recent years, so it's no surprise they believe this trend can continue. What's important for head coach Dave Canales' squad is putting enough pressure on them to make Todd Bowles think twice.

Fans can also play their part. Bank of America Stadium has been a glorified tourist attraction for visiting fans throughout David Tepper's tenure as owner. It must become a fortress or a source of intimidation in Week 16 to help the Panthers achieve their objective.

Nothing else will do.