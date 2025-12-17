Jaycee Horn sternly reminded Panthers fans what they've started to forget

Carolina Panthers fans have been a bit downbeat in recent days. Getting swept by a lowly division rival will do that, but cornerback Jaycee Horn sternly reminded them of what they've started to forget.

The Panthers might be down, but they are not out.

Losing to the New Orleans Saints when there was a chance to tighten their grip on the NFC South lead was a gut-punch. Outside of their two triumphs against Carolina this season, head coach Kellen Moore's squad has won twice. It signified the Panthers' frustrating inconsistencies, and it'll take a monumental effort to get over the hump from here.

Jaycee Horn doesn't think much has changed in Carolina Panthers' playoff push

Horn acknowledged that being defeated by the Saints again stings. Even so, the Pro Bowl cornerback didn't think much had changed with two of their final three contests coming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so making sure Carolina rights this wrong is critical.

"We were going to have to win anyway. It was going to be a must-win game against Tampa anyway. We're going to have to [win] now, so that's what we get. We've just got to flush this loss. We beat tougher teams than that. That's the most frustrating part. Losing two to them kind of hurt us. We just have to find a way to bounce back." Jaycee Horn via ESPN

The former South Carolina standout was criticized for giving up several key completions down the stretch. That is out of character for Horn, and head coach Dave Canales revealed that communication issues hindered the team's ability to be impactful. It was another harsh lesson, but the Panthers still have their fate in their own hands.

That's more than anyone envisaged in Year 2 under Canales' leadership. At the same time, fans will be disappointed if playoff football isn't secured after getting this far. There is still belief in the locker room that this goal can be reached, but the margin for error is now gone.

Fortunately, the Panthers have already proven they can bounce back in the face of adversity. Horn and his teammates will be leaning on that at Bank of America Stadium this weekend. And based on how things are going for the Buccaneers over the second half of 2025, they are more vulnerable than ever.

Fans don't know which version of the Panthers they'll get from one week to the next. It's been a wild ride to reach this point. It's also a far cry from languishing among the also-rans, which became the norm under previous regimes. But until Carolina becomes more consistent, they remain a hard team to predict.

Opportunity still knocks. Horn knows it, and fans shouldn't give up yet.